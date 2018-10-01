Inside Katie Piper’s house – we reveal how she creates her interiors magic

The star is always camera-ready, and it seems her home, is too...

She’s currently strutting her stuff on the Strictly. But even when she’s away from the glitz and glamour of dance-floor, former model and mum-of-two Katie Piper rarely puts a fashion foot out of place.

As we throw open the doors to her London home, we wonder if her immaculate taste extends to her interiors…

She’s ga ga for glamour

Her clothing collection for Want That Trend may be all about feminine florals, but when it comes to her home, Katie isn’t afraid to give the green light to glam. A crushed velvet sofa and baroque print wallpaper make for a memorable living room scheme.

Katie knows how to work a dining room

As any chocolate aficionado knows a dose of sweet stuff is best enjoyed in comfy surrounds. The plush button back breakfast chairs and tastefully accessorised kitchen island certainly achieve that.

And on a side note, the star gets another property point for that on-trend pineapple ceramic ornament nestled on the window sill.

She likes to cover up her radiators

We love Katie’s functional yet formal radiator cover which also doubles up as a ledge to display cards, pics and faux floral arrangements.

Katie’s up for an upholstered look

Snuggle time made all the much more stylish when there’s a statement upholstered headboard in the frame. This pintuck number in a neutral shade is the perfect match for that understated white bedding.

She knows how to accessorise

An oversized gold mirror is a win-win room accessory, and we’re loving the shimmer of metallics on the sofa cushions too.

There are mirrors, mirrors everywhere

From the ornate gilt mirror to the mirrored chest of drawers, it’s clear Katie’s a huge fan of this look.

She loves to cosy up by the fire

Stone, metal and wood combine to create an inviting hearth.

She’s got the walk-in wardrobe we all dream of

Seating-cum-storage, Katie we salute you! With a family-of-four and all their accompanying belongings to find room for, it makes sense for as many items as possible to have a dual function.

Katie hasn’t missed a chance to add glamour

Not even Katie’s staircase escapes a bit of aesthetic attention. And we think that glass finial is a genius touch.

Which element of Katie’s home did you like the most?