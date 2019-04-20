There are so many ways to up the style ante in a room without spending a fortune – and this is one of our favourites. Pick one of the many gorgeous statement wallpapers around and try your hand at wallpapering a chimney breast – it’s easier than you think.

It can make an instant difference in a living room, dining room or bedroom, and you should only need one roll of wallpaper. So even if you’ve had your eye on an expensive design, you won’t need to spend a small fortune.

Wallpapering a chimney breast – the kit you’ll need

Dustsheet

Plumb line (with chalk)

Stepladder

Retractable tape measure

Wallpaper scissors

Pasting table

Ready-mixed wallpaper adhesive paste

Pasting brush

Paper-hanging brush

Stanley knife

Clean dishcloth

How to wallpaper a chimney breast

1. Measure up

Measure the width of your chimney breast. Measure half the width of your wallpaper and mark a vertical line this far from the centre, using a chalked plumb line. Next, measure from the ceiling to the mantel shelf, then from the ceiling to the floor, adding an extra 10cm to each measurement to allow for trimming.

2. Start in the middle of the chimney breast

Cut a length to go above the shelf. Place face down and brush on the paste, from the centre out. Loosely fold and leave to ‘soak’, according to paste instructions.

TOP TIP: If using a pattern design, check it’s the right way up – the outside end of the roll isn’t always the top.

3. Score and trim the excess

Use your chalked line to position the paper in the centre, brushing down and out. With the back of a pair of scissors, mark where you need to trim at the top and bottom, ease the wallpaper away, trim and ease back.

4. Paper the sides of the chimney breast

Start at the edge of the front corner and take the paper back into the recess.

5. Remove any excess paper from the sides

Where the chimney breast joins the wall, mark the line with the back of a pair of scissors, trim and ease back into place, as before.

6. Finish the job

Measure the distance from the edge of the wallpaper in the centre to the front corner of the chimney breast, then add 25mm. Cut a length of paper to this width and hang, taking the extra 25mm round the corner, overlapping the side piece. Repeat for the other side.