Inside Kirstie Allsopp’s houses – her West London and Devon properties are real Homemade Homes

She’s one of the nation’s most-loved property presenters, winning the hearts with hit shows including Location, Location, Location and Fill Your House For Free. But behind closed doors does Kirstie Allsopp follow her own advice on the charms of eclectic interior design, upcycled furniture and handcrafted homeware and furnishings?

More celebrity homes: Take a look inside Piers Morgan’s striking West London townhouse

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Let’s take a look inside the London and Devon homes she shares with partner Ben Anderson and their sons Bay, 11, and nine-year-old Oscar and find out…

Curb appeal is all important

Pink spring blooms look striking against the white exterior of this imposing period property in leafy Notting Hill.

Kirstie loves country cooking

If you can peel your eyes away from Kirstie’s adorable four-legged friend Dandy, you’ll also find yourself enamoured with this huge Aga range cooker in a delicate shade of cream. We bet many a hearty meal has been cooked on it.

She’s not afraid of mixing and matching

We love everything from the distressed wooden dining table to the gingham napkins. The intricately patterned ceramics in a mixture of vintage designs also gets the thumbs up from us.

She’s a fan of the wood-burning stove

Not surprisingly, the property expert has There’s nothing like gathering around a cosy fireplace to get you in the mood for Christmas. And this wood-burning number also creates a lovely focal point.

There’s a place for everything

French doors leading from the bedroom to what looks like an en suite bathroom – what a designer delight. And that open wicker storage unit is perfect for keeping those beauty products close at hand.

White bedlinen is still in favour at Kirstie’s

Any pattern is limited to the floral print on this upholstered button-back headboard, which gives this bedroom a vintage feel – and Kirstie’s signature dresses, of course! The pearlescent shimmer on the mint green wallpaper is eye-catching, too.

Kirstie doesn’t shy away from pink

Video Of The Week

The salmon pink hue on the exterior of Kirstie’s Devon bolthole is utterly charming.

And it looks just as good on the inside too. A large mirror, unique ornaments and some simple framed pictures give this mantelpiece a homely feel.

Inside the homes of TV stars: Birds of a Feather’s Pauline Quirke puts her Dorset penthouse on the market

Which is your favourite aspect of Kirstie’s homes?