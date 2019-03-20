Inside Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s cosy home

Line of Duty Season 5 is hitting our screens on March 31st. And what better way to countdown to episode one than by taking a peek round the home of the one of the biggest stars of the series — award-winning actress Vicky McClure (aka DC Kate Fleming)?

Let’s step inside and see whether this homes’ interior is in sharp contrast to Vicky’s rough-round-the-edges on-screen character.

An adorable way to adorn walls

Nothing cheers up a plain wall quite like a quirky work of art. And these pastel posters are a fun choice.

A kitchen corner to remember

A corner kitchen bench is a great idea for maximising space in the heart of the home. Pairing this country kitchen staple with a contemporary round dining table is a deft touch.

Fabrics with a homely feel

A light weave throw in grey and white will create both a calm and cosy ambience wherever you choose to place it in your home.

Table dressings with taste

A large two-wick candle and seagrass place mats are all that’s needed to dress up this dining table. We also love that mint green dining chair and the geometric cushion in the corner too.

Lightening things up without lighting

Who doesn’t love a light box? And placing it in alcove cupboard is the perfect way to display however you’re feeling that day.

A touch of tartan

You can just spot a smattering of light tartan in the corner of this snap, and we think this print is perfect for hunkering down with a hot drink in hand.

A corner of the kitchen with class

A marble chopping board is a classy and clever way to display your kettle and pots for sugar and tea.

Natural materials for a natural look

Wooden flooring is a practical choice that’s looks super stylish too. We love both the light and dark shades of wood on show and the natural grain coming through also gives it an individual look.

Let the curtains do the talking

If you’re going to go for a plain white bedspread then there’s plenty of scope to add some bolder patterns in the rest of your room. And these floral curtains do just that.

Which is your favourite element of Vicky’s home?