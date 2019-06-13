You might not believe it to look at it but hidden behind the stoney facade of Kirkton House in the Scottish Borders, is a gorgeous family home with six bedrooms and three breezy reception rooms.

This former Georgian clergy house to Ewes Kirk dates back from 1763. The property has undergone a number of refurbishments since, to create a flexible family home in a stunning rural location. Not only is it perched amongst unspoilt countryside views, but it has its own beautiful garden and terrace, covering approximately 3 acres.

You might have to drive around 25 minutes to get your weekly shop, but surely that’s a fair trade-off to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of this remote country house.

Exterior

At first glimpse this house may seem a little, dare we say, gloomy?! But we can just imagine how gorgeous it will look at the height of summer with those trees in full bloom.

Don’t even get us started about daydreaming about how picturesque it will look in December – with a wreath on the door, a twinkling tree in the window, a dusting of snow on the roof… sorry we got a little carried away.

Entrance way

If there’s one thing every country home needs, it’s an entranceway that can stand up to endless muddy paw prints and wellies. Kirkton House does this with a splash of sophistication.

Wicker baskets and umbrella stands are a great way of hiding away accessories, while adding to the mismatch country charm. A grey painted bench is the perfect place to perch, when pulling off said mucky wellies.

Living Room

One of two living rooms, giant sash windows make this a beautifully airy space, flooded with light. The owner has used heavy tartan curtains to transform this room into a cosy reception room.

The wood burning stove fitted into the original fireplace, provides a lovely contrast to the soft beige and blush shades in this room.

Kitchen

I think we need to start off by pointing out the wine fridge, integrated into the traditional country kitchen. Kitted out with an Aga, two ovens and the wine cooler this kitchen has everything you need to whip up a roast dinner – served with a perfectly chilled bottle of Pinot Grigio.

For informal family dinners we can imagine gathering around this spacious breakfast counter, or retreating to the dining room for something a little fancier.

Conservatory

However, if you really want to dine in style may we suggest heading over to the Conservatory? Leading off from the kitchen, this room makes a statement of the original stone walls.

The glass windows provide gorgeous views of the garden and rolling hills beyond. It’s the perfect place to spend a lazy Sunday morning, feasting with family and friends.

Dining Room

The dining room, features shuttered windows and a renovated fireplace – perfect for keeping off the chill during dinner parties in Scottish winters.

The wooden oak flooring gives this room a rustic feel, befitting such a rural home.

Bedroom

Painting a room this dark is a risky move, but we’ve completely fallen for it. A floor to ceiling window fills this room with light, to help keep the look balanced. The current owners have kept the room looking elegant by using white picture frames and blue hued accessories, to bring out the green undertones in the paint.

Garden

The simple walled garden benefits from a few slate grey planters, and easy to manage shrubs. When you live in such beautiful surroundings sometimes simple is all you need.

Kirkton House is on the market with agents Knight Frank, with an asking price of £520,000.

