Alfresco dining is one of the best parts about summer. However, it only takes a few gate-crashing mosquito and midges to turn a relaxing dinner into an itchy nightmare.

It’s no surprise that sales of Lakeland Mosquito and Midge Repeller are soaring. Sales of the Thermacell Mosquito and Midge Repeller have risen 170 per cent week on week.

The clever little gadget promises to protect you and your barbecue from the irritating insects. It is a must-have in your alfresco dinning set up. Especially, if you want to making sure the only thing on the menu are hot dogs and burgers – not you.

The repeller creates a 20m Sq protection zone to ward of the insects. So you and your guests can step away from the deet spray.

The device is powered by butane gas canister that heats a mat saturated with insect-repelling allethrin. Together they act as a deterrent to insects, without harming them.

Each insect-repelling mat will last four hours. Four mats can be stored in the device itself, so you are never caught out.

The halo mini patio shield is just 23.5 cm, so it can sit discreetly on your garden table or next to it. It is also portable, allowing you to take it camping, to the beach or the park for a picnic.

Priced at £34.99 the repeller gets to work in 15 minutes to protect from flies, midges and mosquitos. For it to cover large areas it will take about 30 minutes to be fully effective.

Buy now: Thermacell Mosquito and Midge Repeller, £34.99, Lakeland

The device works best during calm conditions, making it perfect for those still, lazy summer days.

The repeller comes with a weatherproof protective cover, so you can leave it outside between uses. However, always ensure that the device is allowed to cool completely before storing away.

