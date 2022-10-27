These sellout heated clothes airers are finally back in stock - run don't walk

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Heated clothes airers have been all the rage recently as the budget-friendly alternative to the tumble dryer. However, with the frenzy has also come a shortage of the best heated clothes airer in stores and online.

As I'm sure we're all well aware, the rapid rise in energy costs has stirred up quite a storm for many. After realising how much it costs to run a tumble dryer, we've seen many homeowners flocking to get their hands on a heated airer as a solution to save energy at home.

It's safe to say they're in the highest demand they've ever been and have been selling quickly, but keep your eyes peeled because we've spotted many of our heated airers starting to hit the shelves again, and soon. Here's where you can still buy a heated clothes airer and when you can expect to see our sellout favourites back in stock.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

When are heated clothes airers coming back in stock?

Unfortunately, due to unprecedented demand, Lakeland's fan-favourite Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer (opens in new tab) and Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer (opens in new tab) have been swiftly swept off the shelves, with additional stock anticipated for later in the year.

Wendy Miranda, Consumer Expert at Lakeland (opens in new tab) explains that their buying team has 'been working around the clock to source additional stock to keep up with the demand in the current climate, we expect to dip in and out of stock in the coming months, but will continue to update our product pages with the latest information on availability.'

(Image credit: Aldi)

If the Lakeland clothes airers are a little out of your budget, Robert Dyas' Status 220W Portable Heated Clothes Airer with Wings (opens in new tab) is expected to come back in stock again on Friday 28th October - make sure you set your reminder to grab this bargain for £64.99.

Where can you find heated clothes airers in stock?

Although Lakeland has seen a drought with stock for their larger airers, its smaller counterpart, the Dry:Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer (opens in new tab) is still in stock on the website for £119.99. However, if you didn't want to compromise size and were still after the look of the bigger Lakeland heated airers, Amazon is selling a 3-Tier Heated Tower Airer (opens in new tab) for £199.99 as a great alternative if you're keen to get one soon.

(Image credit: Dry:Soon)

If you don't feel like waiting until the 28th for the heated clothes airer to restock at Robert Dyas, B&Q are selling a winged heated clothes airer (opens in new tab) that looks almost identical (but mind you, for double the price).

If all else fails, it's always worth checking Amazon (opens in new tab) when you're in a pinch to get your hands on something quickly.