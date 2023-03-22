Our favourite Lakeland air fryer is on offer for less than £70 – it's a deal not to be missed

One of our top-rated air fryers, the Lakeland Digital Crisp Air Fryer is currently on offer for under £70 – it's a deal not to be missed.

When it comes to the best air fryers, we think Lakeland's Digital Crisp Air Fryer is a formidable competitor that definitely deserves more of a spotlight. In our review, we gave it a glowing 4.5 stars for its affordability and size.

The model sports a good middle-sized capacity and sleek touchscreen design that's sure to look fabulous on any kitchen worktop.

Lakeland Digital Crisp Air Fryer 3L | was £119.99, now £69.99 at Lakeland If you're after versatile, quick, and convenient cooking then look no further. Easy to use and clean, featuring a digital LED touchscreen display, the Digital Crisp Air Fryer ensures you can cook delicious meals again and again without all the fuss.

The Lakeland Digital Crisp Air Fryer is currently on offer for only £69.99 in-store and on the Lakeland website (opens in new tab), down from its usual £119.99 price point.

We love this air fryer for its user-friendliness and convenience, especially when you consider the things an air fryer does better than an oven. It's a perfect size for serving up to 2-3 people, and the detachable basket makes the job of cleaning an air fryer not so daunting.

If you haven't managed to get your hands on an air fryer yet, despite the hype, we think there's no better time than the present – and we have people in our team who can vouch for this quality model.

(Image credit: Future)

Ideal Home's Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, uses this air fryer as her main kitchen appliance and it's safe to say that she loves it.

'I've been using the Lakeland digital air crisp since November and it's safe to say I'm obsessed. I'm an air fryer newbie, but it is so simple and intuitive to use with the digital screen and a number of presets to help guide you as you get used to cooking with it. I love the round sleek shape which slots neatly into a small corner of my kitchen.'

(Image credit: Lakeland)

'The round basket is occasionally a pain as most extra air fryer gadgets aren't made for that shape, but it does so much already it's only been a minor issue.'

'It is used at least once if not twice a day in my house, whether that's whipping up a batch of chips or warming up a croissant. The beeping noise at the end is so loud, not even my partner can miss it when he's at the other end of the house.'

This air fryer is definitely worth considering (especially at its currently discounted price point) and could quickly become a staple in your kitchen.