Lakeland's cult favourite heated airer just got a new makeover – and it's currently on sale for £90
It solves all the problems we had with the drying pod
Lakeland has launched a new and exclusive Dry:Soon Heated Cabinet, which embraces a similar method to the cult favourite Drying Pod, but in a larger, square frame. The best part? It's currently on sale for less than £100.
The best heated clothes airers have easily become the non-negotiable buy for the colder months to dry clothes quickly without having to rely on a tumble dryer. In recent years, we've endured periods where heated airers were like gold dust on the market, with Lakeland's models being at the top of the watch list for those looking for heated airers in stock.
The Lakeland Dry:Soon Drying Pod has always been a long-time favourite at Ideal Home, with our very own Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, rating the brand's heated airers highly. So naturally, the launch of the new Dry:Soon Heated Cabinet is right up our street.
Similar to Lakeland's popular Drying Pod, this Heated Cabinet has a powerful 1200W fan at the bottom, heating the air to approximately 65˚C to dry your clothes quickly and efficiently.
Lakeland Dry:Soon Heated Cabinet
Worries about energy bills are still as high as ever, so it's no surprise that there's no topic quite as hot as the heated airer vs dehumidifier debate for drying clothes indoors. If you've decided a heated airer is the best option for your home, Lakeland has released yet another versatile heated airer model to add to the equation for your consideration.
Lakeland's Dry:Soon Heated Cabinet features a powerful 1200W built-in fan heater and heat-trapping fabric cover to ensure your clothes dry as quickly and efficiently as possible. The sturdy stainless steel frame holds up to 10kg of laundry, with space for up to 12 items of clothing to hang across two racks.
If you're already familiar with Lakeland's Dry:Soon Drying Pod, then the Heated Cabinet isn't much different except in its silhouette. However, we actually think that this new, square design solves a lot of the problems we've encountered in the past with the cylindrical design.
'The Dry:Soon Drying Pod features in our guide to the best heated clothes airers because of its speedy drying times,' begins our Ecommerce Editor and in-house heated airer expert, Amy Lockwood.
Amy is the Ideal Home team's Ecommerce Editor. Her job involves putting all manner of products through their paces to find the best recommendations to help you create your dream interior or achieve a good night's sleep by sourcing on-trend, high-quality, and sustainable products for the home and curating buying guides.
Her specialist areas include dehumidifiers, air purifiers, heated clothes airers, sofas, mattresses, duvets, pillows, garden furniture, and more.
'The only problem we have with it is the fact that it can only hold 12 hanging garments at once, and its cylindrical design can make hanging clothes a little tricky,' she continues. That's where the new design comes in clutch.
'The Dry:Soon Heated Cabinet still only holds 12 items, but the shape does look a lot easier to work with, with the rectangular design mimicking a classic wardrobe, allowing for clothes to slide in and out with ease.'
The new Dry:Soon Heated Cabinet, just like the Drying Pod, is easy to move once assembled and just as easy to pack away if you need to claim the extra space back. Not to mention, the cost of running a heated airer is cheaper than the cost of running a tumble dryer, setting you back just pennies per hour this winter season.
With cold and dreary weather continuing to sweep the UK, the chances of drying your laundry outside are still looking pretty low. So, do yourself a favour and consider snapping up a heated airer to wave those January woes away.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
