Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is best known for his unapologetic flamboyant style, with both his fashion and interiors. That very style is now being introduced to bedrooms, by way of an exclusive range of bedding. This Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen bedding just might surprise you, as it did us!

The designer and TV personality is launching the his namesake bedding in partnership with Ideal World in the first week of November.

Feast your eyes on four previews from the impending ‘Sleeping Beauty’ bedding range, all designed by Laurence.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen bedding collection

Dandy bedding

A black sateen fabric adorned with glittering gold embroidered peacock feathers forms the Dandy duvet set. This number oozes Laurence’s own style and charm. The brooding black background is brought to life by the metallic detailing.

Mayfair bedding

The most ‘Laurence’ of all his new designs (and we mean that as a good thing, honestly), this bold designs features contemporary florals, ideal for creating a focal point of the bed. The arrangement of bright, bold and beautiful oversized blooms in sophisticated violet, claret and grey are sure to do the job.

Cocktail bedding

A particular favourite of ours from the new collection, is this – the Cocktail duvet set. The ideal design to mix and match, this set comes in three classic colourways – white, black and grey. The monochrome palette is punctuated with contrasting embroidered zig zags.

Savoy bedding

This was the most surprising design to us here at Ideal Home HQ. So simple and sophisticated, not very typical of Laurence’s style – until we saw the LLB’s iconography.

This paired-back bedding is designed to replicate the look and feel of a luxury boutique hotel room with Laurence’s Savoy Stripe range offering a simple, yet sophisticated design. The Savoy Stripe duvet set exudes ultimate luxury with its exquisite 200-thread count cotton and carefully crafted piping detail.

The new collection boasts matching cushions to complement the bedding designs and goes live at 5pm, on Wednesday 6th November.

Meanwhile, the Llewelyn-Bowen’s own bedroom in the family’s beautiful 17th century manor house in the Cotswolds, is draped in warm red, black and orange furnishings. Check it out by clicking the link above…