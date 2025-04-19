As a stylist, I spend hours looking for bedding for photoshoots, and I just spotted these 6 expensive-looking sets at M&S
Get a little luxury at a high-street price
As a stylist I often have to source bedding for interior shoots, and part of my job can be to find something that looks expensive, while keeping to a strict budget. That means I've developed a real knack for finding duvet sets that have designer details with a high-street price tag.
M&S bedding is often on my list as one of the best places to buy bedding, as they've got such a great selection. Whilst trawling for bedding in one of my searches, I spotted these six expensive-looking bedding sets at M&S.
I like my bedroom to feel super relaxing, so a calming bedroom colour scheme is important to me. That's why I fell in love with this M&S Pure Cotton Geometric Jacquard bedding set, in its natural mix colourway and modern check design. The textured jacquard fabric not only looks plush and upscale, but it's breathable too, and at just £79 for a king-size set, I don't think it's overpriced for the quality. I also like the fact that it has neat button fastenings rather than a zip.
This gorgeous set isn't the only expensive-looking bedding you can find at M&S right now, though – here's another 6 you'll want to look out for.
The most expensive looking bedding at M&S
Think of smart, luxurious hotels and their bedding often features a symmetrical design and clean lines, all of which this bedding set has in spades. Part of M&S's collaboration with designer Kelly Hoppen this bold monochromatical set feels polished and striking, and features a double border to frame the bed. It comes in white and grey. Plus it's woven from a luxurious 500 thread count, so it's going to feel as good as it looks. Did I mention it's non-iron? What a winner!
Details matter people! And this set is full of them, ensuring it feels considered and that you're getting more bang for your buck when it comes to the design. Delicate painted florals, a striped pattern on the reverse and pretty ties on the pillowcases and end of the duvet are what sets this apart and gives it that extra expensive look. Priced at £69 for a kingsize, it's a beautiful design to give you a hit of summer sunshine all year round.
If your style is more feminine than high-end, you can still ensure your bedding looks expensive by going for a design with a frilled border, like this pretty set. Its sweet clover design is also reversible, should you want to switch it up – and it's a brilliant price at just £45 for a king-size.
Dating back as far as 1804, Jacquard is a method where sophisticated designs are woven directly into the material using a special loom, rather than being printed or embroidered on top, and that's what makes this bedding feel so beautifully crafted. The palm foliage is subtle enough to keep it feeling elegant, yet intricate enough that it looks extra special, and the soft teal colour ensures it will work with all different bedroom schemes, from neutrals to bolder designs.
Silky-style bedding will always add a premium look to your bedroom, and this pure cotton set has a sateen finish that feels super soft against your skin. Add to that its striking floral pattern, teamed with a rich midnight blue colourway, and you've got bedding fit for a king (or queen).
Known for its distinct designs, damask is a pattern that never fails to elevate bedding – especially when it's been hand-drawn (for an artisanal feel) like this set. The Aida-Alouette bedding is made from luxurious pure cotton sateen with a 220 thread count and it comes in this soft pink, along with a few other colours – we're also drawn to the blue mix.
Do you have a favourite out of these designs? And if you didn't know prices, which would you guess is the most expensive?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Wood drenching is the calming new twist on the colour drenching trend – here’s how to make the look work in your home
It’s easier than ever to embrace natural materials
By Maddie Balcombe
-
Aldi is launching a £200 day bed with four different features - its sleek design is suited to the whole family
You don't want to miss out on this Specialbuy
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to set up a drip watering system that saves water and a lot of effort
Keep your plants hydrated (and your water bill down) with this clever garden watering solution
By Natalie Osborn
-
I've been waiting to try out the Ninja Slushi for months – this is what happened the first time I tried it
The Ninja Slushi is the stuff of dreams for summer entertaining
By Molly Cleary
-
IKEA has drenched its BILLY bookcase in this year’s ‘it’ colour - but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one
I'm obsessed with this gorgeous limited-edition colourway
By Kezia Reynolds
-
My go-to Ninja coffee machine just had a major price drop. It's more affordable than I've seen it before
It makes coffee shop quality achievable at home
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm a kitchen decor editor and didn't like this tableware trend - until I saw H&M Home's designer-look plates
They made it easy to justify a new crockery set
By Holly Cockburn
-
Have we just had a sneak peek at Ninja's plans for pastel air fryers? These new US-exclusive Crispi colours are giving us hope for the same in the UK
Ninja's spring colours collection i the US has sparked some serious appliance envy
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm suffering serious kitchen appliance envy over Ooni's new standmixer that sold out in 4 hours, but it's finally back in stock
Here's why the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral mixer is a big deal for at-home breadmakers
By Molly Cleary
-
I’ve been looking for a new signature scent for my home and The White Company's new fragrance is the exact summer holiday smell I needed
Santorini smells fresh, summery and sophisticated
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Should your doormat go inside or outside the front door? According to experts I've been getting it wrong for years
Experts reveal the best spot for a a doormat based on your preferences and where you live
By Sara Hesikova