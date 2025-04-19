As a stylist, I spend hours looking for bedding for photoshoots, and I just spotted these 6 expensive-looking sets at M&S

As a stylist I often have to source bedding for interior shoots, and part of my job can be to find something that looks expensive, while keeping to a strict budget. That means I've developed a real knack for finding duvet sets that have designer details with a high-street price tag.

M&S bedding is often on my list as one of the best places to buy bedding, as they've got such a great selection. Whilst trawling for bedding in one of my searches, I spotted these six expensive-looking bedding sets at M&S.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer Waffle Stripe and Pure Cotton Geometric Jacquard Bedding Sets)

I like my bedroom to feel super relaxing, so a calming bedroom colour scheme is important to me. That's why I fell in love with this M&S Pure Cotton Geometric Jacquard bedding set, in its natural mix colourway and modern check design. The textured jacquard fabric not only looks plush and upscale, but it's breathable too, and at just £79 for a king-size set, I don't think it's overpriced for the quality. I also like the fact that it has neat button fastenings rather than a zip.

This gorgeous set isn't the only expensive-looking bedding you can find at M&S right now, though – here's another 6 you'll want to look out for.

The most expensive looking bedding at M&S

M&S X Kelly Hoppen Pure Cotton Double Border Bedding Set £109 at Marks and Spencer UK Think of smart, luxurious hotels and their bedding often features a symmetrical design and clean lines, all of which this bedding set has in spades. Part of M&S's collaboration with designer Kelly Hoppen this bold monochromatical set feels polished and striking, and features a double border to frame the bed. It comes in white and grey. Plus it's woven from a luxurious 500 thread count, so it's going to feel as good as it looks. Did I mention it's non-iron? What a winner! M&S Pure Cotton Solene Painted Blooms Bedding Set £69 at Marks and Spencer UK Details matter people! And this set is full of them, ensuring it feels considered and that you're getting more bang for your buck when it comes to the design. Delicate painted florals, a striped pattern on the reverse and pretty ties on the pillowcases and end of the duvet are what sets this apart and gives it that extra expensive look. Priced at £69 for a kingsize, it's a beautiful design to give you a hit of summer sunshine all year round. M&S Pure Cotton Clover Print Bedding Set £45 at Marks and Spencer UK If your style is more feminine than high-end, you can still ensure your bedding looks expensive by going for a design with a frilled border, like this pretty set. Its sweet clover design is also reversible, should you want to switch it up – and it's a brilliant price at just £45 for a king-size. M&S Pure Cotton Palm Gauze Jacquard Bedding Set £79 at Marks and Spencer UK Dating back as far as 1804, Jacquard is a method where sophisticated designs are woven directly into the material using a special loom, rather than being printed or embroidered on top, and that's what makes this bedding feel so beautifully crafted. The palm foliage is subtle enough to keep it feeling elegant, yet intricate enough that it looks extra special, and the soft teal colour ensures it will work with all different bedroom schemes, from neutrals to bolder designs. M&S Flora Chinoiserie Sateen Bedding Set £69 at Marks and Spencer UK Silky-style bedding will always add a premium look to your bedroom, and this pure cotton set has a sateen finish that feels super soft against your skin. Add to that its striking floral pattern, teamed with a rich midnight blue colourway, and you've got bedding fit for a king (or queen). M&S Aida-Alouette Damask Sateen Bedding Set £59 at Marks and Spencer UK Known for its distinct designs, damask is a pattern that never fails to elevate bedding – especially when it's been hand-drawn (for an artisanal feel) like this set. The Aida-Alouette bedding is made from luxurious pure cotton sateen with a 220 thread count and it comes in this soft pink, along with a few other colours – we're also drawn to the blue mix.

Do you have a favourite out of these designs? And if you didn't know prices, which would you guess is the most expensive?