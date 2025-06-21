Habitat x Morris & Co has quietly dropped more bedding for summer, and yes, I want to buy it all

Habitat and Morris & Co have added more pieces to their hugely popular collaboration, and if you thought you had enough bedding from the last drop, think again, as now there are even more stunning sets to add to your trolley.

Habitat x Morris & Co had us all in awe after their last bedding collection dropped, with our Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood, declaring the collection was hands down the best bedding she’d seen in the past year.

Once again, don’t expect to be disappointed, as the latest collection features more stunning and contemporary takes on William Morris’ iconic prints. And these are the pieces I can’t wait to add to my basket.

The Golden Lily Blue Bedding Set (£40 at Habitat) is my favourite from the collection. (Image credit: Habitat x Morris & Co)

William Morris prints have a timeless quality that appeals to any home decor trend , and Habitat x Morris & Co has taken these prints and given them a contemporary update to suit modern homes.

Take the Golden Lily Blue Bedding Set (£40 at Habitat) which happens to be my favourite from the range. It’s easily one of the most recognisable of the designs, featuring a clash of soft powder blues (which happens to be one of the year’s biggest colour trends ), pops of coral and a vintage yellow, all interconnected in a stunning floral pattern.

It sounds intense, I know, but what Habitat has nailed is expressing the essence of William Morris’ prints without them being overpowering. The colours are muted and the material is high-quality for a luxe look and feel. Being 100% cotton, I’d also argue it is one of the best bedding sets for summer, as cotton is a breathable material, helping to keep you cool.

The new range also features some stunning floral pillows that are well suited to any bedroom or living room idea , as well as the lovely Marigold Faux Mohair Throw (£24) , which makes you want to snuggle up on the sofa (despite it being summer!).

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Golden Lily Blue Bedding Set - Single £40 at Habitat This stunning set is one of the most recognisable in the collection. It's bold, intricate and made with high-quality cotton. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Bluebell Cushion - Green - 50x50cm £18 at Habitat Here, the 1876 Bluebell print has been reimagined with a brighter colour palette. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Marigold Faux Mohair Throw -150x125cm £24 at Habitat The distinctive Marigold pattern was designed by William Morris in 1875 and I think it has a beautiful, cosy look. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Acanthus Blue Bedding Set - Single £40 at Habitat This rich, jewel toned bedding set is an exclusive new colourway for the collection and one that happens to steal the show completely. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Marigold Bolster Cushion - 30x60cm £22 at Habitat With beautiful velvet piping, this pillow has a luxury look, that is perfect for neutral living room schemes. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Golden Lily Cushion - Blue - 50x50cm £18 at Habitat If you're looking to dip your toe into the world of pattern, a cushion is a wonderful place to state - especially when it is as pretty as this one.

Habitat x Morris & Co never fails to impress us - just look at the sell-out Morris & Co Armchair , for example, and this latest collection is no exception.

Which pieces are you already eyeing up?