This week sees the launch of A by Andre, a new collection of luxury beds designed by the star himself

The Mysterious Girl singer and ’60 Minute Makeover’ presenter has turned furniture designer. The new collection A by Andre launches this week, focusing solely on beds – but this ‘is only the start’, to quote Andre himself. Presenting the hit ITV makeover show clearly has ignited Peter’s passion for interior design. This debut collection sees him expanding his business repertoire into designing furniture for homes.

As a busy father of four it’s no wonder Peter is keen to design the perfect bed first– he of all people must need to ensure he’s getting a good night’s sleep. ‘Home and family is something that I am incredibly passionate about,’ says Peter. ‘Being able to have had such a creative input in this project and see the ideas come to life has been a fantastic experience.’

New A by Andre bed collection

The Mayfair bed

The star attraction of the debut bed collection is The Mayfair. Inspired by the signature style of traditional chesterfield upholstery, this design is bold and beautiful with its button detailing. The generous headboard is reflected by an oversized footboard. Looking luxurious velvet, it’s the striking designer touches that add further grandeur to The Mayfair.

Buy now: The Mayfair bed, £1,079, A by Andre at House of Sparkle

The Kensingston bed

Available in a variety of vibrant velvet finishes, this bed is made to turn heads – just like Andre, the design is bursting with personality! Unlike Peter, however, we’d be enforcing a strict ‘no shoes’ policy if we were to own one.

The high headboard perfectly showcases the hand-stitched quilted cube design. With stud detailing The Kensington really does have the wow factor.

Buy now: The Kensington Bed, £719, A by Andre at House of Sparkle

The Wentworth bed

The most subtle of the new designs, but by no means understated, the Wentworth is a timeless choice. With a certain 1920s feel, the design features a beautiful shell stitched pattern. Finished in a crushed velvet, this bed oozes opulence and classic style.

Doesn’t it look pretty in pink? We love the fact Pete has even worn a matching shirt – that’s dedication to his designs!

Buy now: The Wentworth bed, £853, A by Andre at House of Sparkle

Video Of The Week

‘We have already had an enormous level of interest from retailers wanting to sell the beds,’ exclaims Paul Bell, Head of Product Development at A. By Andre. ‘Peter Andre is a hugely popular name, but what has impressed retailers most is the level of quality of the beds. Plus the fact they are all manufactured and upholstered in the UK.’

If you love Pete, you’d be ‘Insania’ not to want to sleep in one of his new beds.