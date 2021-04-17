We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the years, there have been many different paint finishes that have proved popular – Crown’s Suede-effect emulsion is ideal for a tactile finish and we all know that Farrow & Ball’s ultra matt finish is something that homeowners have bought into for its chalky appearance. Now there’s a new kid in town – the limewash paint trend, and it is trickling into our homes with surprising speed.

So, what is limewash paint, and why the big surge in popularity? Well, to start with, it’s easy to apply and natural, giving a beautifully textured, almost unfinished look to your walls.

Popular Australian-based brand Bauwerk‘s limewash paints are made with clay, minerals and natural pigments, and benefits include it being safe for the environment, without fumes, and non-polluting.

Limewash paint trend

Lisa Mistry, or @loft208 as she’s known on Instagram, is an influencer that has become a self-confessed lime paint addict. Starting off with just one wall in her loft apartment, Lisa can now say that she’s lime-washed the entire property.

‘We lime washed the first room a year ago and after that, we took the brush to the rest of the walls,’ says Lisa. ‘It only takes a couple of hours to paint a room and I’m so pleased with the way it’s turned out.’

Here, Lisa’s guest bedroom, painted in Bauwerk’s Witch Hazel, has a soothing, neutral palette and is everything you’d expect from a well-designed boutique hotel. It just goes to show that having a textured look on your walls doesn’t have to mean an unfinished room scheme. Instead, it can add texture and visual interest.

In her master bedroom, Lisa went for a similar style, with a palette of neutrals and Bauwerk’s lime paint that she carried up onto the ceiling in order to give the room a cocooned feel. We love the mix of neutrals, browns, beiges and just the odd accent of black in this room, which is kept unfussy with clean lines to let the furnishings and colour scheme do the talking.

New Rust-Oleum Chalkwash paint

Brand new to the UK market is Rust-Oleum’s Chalkwash paint, which offers a similar effect to a limewash finish along with easy application.

The range has eight shades to choose from, including Terracotta (shown above), Dark Denim and Tuscan Olive, all of which offer the depth and luminosity you’d expect from lime wash paint. Follow the guide below to get the look in your home for yourself.

Buy now: Terracotta Chalkwash paint, £44 for 2.5 litres, B&Q

How to use Chalkwash paint

Step 1

To start with, make sure your wall surface is clean, dry and dust-free. Stir the paint well, and then simply apply the first coat with a paint roller.

Step 2

Next up, apply the second coat using a paintbrush in crisscross strokes to create that rough-textured matte finish. And that’s it! Easy peasy.

What do you think, will you give limewash or Rust-Oleum’s Chalkwash paint a go?