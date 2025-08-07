Sorry, minimalism – colourful quiet luxury is the new way to make a kitchen feel warm and expensive

When the 'quiet luxury' trend first landed on our doorsteps, it was found to be quite divisive. The pared-back, minimal trend that signified wealth sent a message that high-end was synonymous with neutral colour palettes and simple designs. Fantastic news for those who naturally lean towards that style, but what if you prefer a more playful kitchen colour scheme?

Well, the latest development of the kitchen trend, colourful quiet luxury, might be for you. Colour and creating a high-end design aren't mutually exclusive, and the new version of this trend I've seen popping up on my social media feeds is all about using smart design techniques that introduce colour in a sophisticated way.

I'm aware that adding any type of colour to a kitchen is nerve-wracking. A kitchen is a space where you want the design to last. Let's face it, a new kitchen is not cheap. However, the colourful quiet luxury trend is all about including subtle and timeless colours into your space, not going full Balamory-core.

If you're looking to embrace a timeless luxury look without your kitchen being void of colour, here's how you can achieve it.

1. Go tonal

(Image credit: Devol/Designer: Emma Ainscough/Architects: Smith Brooke Architects)

There are soulless white rooms and then there are statement feature walls - the colourful quiet luxury trend falls somewhere in the middle. It's not about adding the brightest colours you can think of to your kitchen scheme but rather opting for sophisticated tones that create dimension.

Layering light-toned shades, like blush pink, linen and taupe will create a super high-end look that is far from boring. Then, you can layer deeper, rich tones like burgundy and navy in small bursts such as rugs, kitchen accessories and kitchen lighting ideas.

2. Choose elevated materials

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Adding colour doesn't simply have to be via cabinetry and walls - you can sneak in hints of your favourite shades through the materials in your kitchen, too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only does this help to subtly weave in colour but choosing high-end materials will elevate the entire look of your space.

'For worktops opt for an obvious marble veining to build up the layers of texture paired with brass hardware such as lighting and handles,' explains Sophie Clemson, marketing director at The Living House.

Marble kitchen worktop ideas are a great way of achieving this - choose a neutral-based stone with a coloured vein to add a subtle yet luxury touch.

3. Choose coloured cabinetry

(Image credit: Middleton Bespoke)

Coloured cabinetry doesn't have to be a scary choice. While it might feel daunting to commit to a colour, the effect it will have on the space is more than worth it.

Muted, pastel shades are a big kitchen trend for 2025 and going into 2026, and add the perfect amount of colour in a soft and high-end way. Pair soft shades of sage green, baby pink or pale blue with Shaker cabinetry for a kitchen that oozes luxury through the high quality finishes.

'Bring a touch of nature into your kitchen with calming green tones. Whether you opt for sage green, mint, or pale avocado, these colours instil a sense of balance and harmony. Green shades can be an excellent choice for kitchen walls or cabinets, especially if you have large windows that let in plenty of natural light,' adds

Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

4. Pick an 'in-the-know' wall colour

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

If you're an interiors fanatic, there are certain paint shades you will see, whether online or in other homes, that are instantly recognisable. There are a few brands that have managed to curate this cult following, Farrow & Ball to name one, and the effect is a quietly confident scheme that looks professionally decorated.

If you're after this high-end design, look to the most popular shades to paint your kitchen cabinetry or walls with. Chances are the undertones will have been formulated in a way that makes the paint particularly flattering.

You can also get paint colour matched if your desired shade isn't within budget - colourful quiet luxury can be accessible for less.

5. Add vintage art

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

While contemporary prints are an affordable and convenient way to spruce up your kitchen wall ideas, the colours won't be quite right for the colourful quiet luxury trend.

Instead, focus on sourcing vintage art (on eBay, at car boot sales and charity shops) with colourful yet muted tones. Arranging these eclectically on your kitchen walls will create an imperfect, lived-in look that quietly whispers wealth, and adds plenty of colour.

Shop the trend

Which trend do you prefer, colourful quiet luxury or the more pared-back quiet luxury? Let us know below.