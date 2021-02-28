We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dulux is drawing upon 90 years of colour expertise to launch its first luxury paint range. The Heritage paint colours is inspired by British design history but updated for modern homes.

The edited range of 112 comes in pale, mid and deep tones. The range promises to bring a touch of luxury to our homes with the sophisticated palette as well as the smooth, matt finish of the paint.

Dulux Heritage paint range

The paint features a ‘Velvet Matt’ finish that has been formulated to be silky and soft to the touch. However, with demanding, busy households in mind, there is substance to the style and the paint offers a washable and durable performance too.

As the Creative Director at Dulux, Marianne Shillingford explains, ‘The rich, creamy formulation is easy to apply and dries to a premium matt finish which is tough enough to deal with everything real-life throws at it. But the pure delight lies in how it feels to the touch.’

She continues, ‘soft and smooth like silk velvet. Now that is the kind of luxury every wall deserves. Who wouldn’t want to drape themselves and their walls in the finest velvet?’

How to use the colours

This sumptuous brown Cherry Truffle has a hint of red that will create a cosy, enveloping living room. The rich shade works wonderfully with plush velvet upholstery and brass accents will not only create luxe, glimmering highlights against the moody palette, but also adds to the sense of opulence.

A classic blue perfectly complements traditional-style panelling. Using a brighter hue for the door breaks up the expanse whilst cognac leather and beautiful teak wood tones lift the whole finish for timeless character.

Marianne explains it doesn’t matter if you have a period property or a new build, ‘with the Heritage range, we have combined the finest colours from important periods of decorating history with the most stylish contemporary hues to create a truly gorgeous collection that adds beauty and luxury to every kind of home.’

An off-white such as Romney Wool, won’t feel as stark or sterile as a brilliant white, particularly in a south-facing room that receives lots of natural light. It pairs perfectly with layers of tactile texture such as jute, matt ceramics, and dried grasses.

Create a cocooning sanctuary by painting a warm, dense colour on the lower half of the wall, while leaving the rest of the room feeling open and fresh by painting it in a soft, blush pink.

The trend for dipping into the dark side sees no sign of waning. Painting the woodwork in the same colour is the trick to avoid a jarring contrast and completes the seamless finish.

As in nature, green is the most restful to the eye, so this balancing shade will create a warm welcome. Despite being a deep shade, the grey undertones help create a calming, muted finish. A versatile shade like Waxed Khaki ideal for north-facing rooms or hallways with low light.

As well as Velvet Matt emulsion for walls and ceilings from £40.64, the range also includes eggshell for wood and metal priced at £23.74 for 75ml, and a premium undercoat. Developed in partnership with professional decorators, premium ingredients ensure the paint goes on smooth and continues to perform once it is on the wall.

The range will be available to buy from Homebase and other Dulux stockists in March.