We’ve all been there. When you’re knee deep in renovations, and there’s a to-do list a mile long, there will inevitably be some awkward in-between stages when some areas of your home are looking potentially less than their best.

More from Linda: Linda Barker has a top tip that could save you £1000s on your kitchen

But while some people would shy away from sharing snaps of this process with the world, interior designer and TV presenter Linda Barker has done the complete opposite.

Taking to Twitter the star of shows including 60 Minute Makeover and Changing Rooms posted a picture of the current kitchen in her East Yorkshire home, and some fans may have done a double-take.

Small, but perfectly formed, the bijou kitchen has everything you need to whip up a tasty meal, even if it’s not quite as grand as we would have expected – yet!

In a follow-up Tweet Linda revealed that the temporary kitchen set up was a bargain to boot, mixing low-cost finds from a number of different sources.

‘Oven from Freecycle, porcelain pans from French flea market, table & toaster from UK charity shops, wooden star from my old mail order business, unwanted magimix from family, apron a freebie from Wolf. (Who needs a new kitchen?),’ she wrote.

Twitter users were quick to react to the post, with many relating to star.

One wrote: ‘Something’s just take time.’

While another summed up her reaction with a simple emoji: ‘😮’

Video Of The Week

Linda’s clearly a fan of the ‘recycle, reuse’ motto, and we think her working kitchen has a certain rustic charm to it. We’re big fans of the large wicker star on the wall and partly painted exposed brick backdrop. We can’t wait to see the finished result once it’s all done.

Are you currently in the process of giving your kitchen a makeover? Does it look anything like Linda’s?