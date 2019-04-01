Location, Location, Location is facing a HUGE crisis – and this is the reason why

Location, Location, Location is one of the UK’s most loved property shows. But as the programme that gives us a window into the nation’s home buying habits approaches it’s 20th anniversary, co-presenter Phil Spencer has revealed that there’s been a BIG drop in participant numbers.

With filming for the hit Channel 4 series starting just after Easter, Phil revealed that recruiting would-be homeowners for the show has proved slightly more difficult as both buyers and sellers are nervous about making a property move before a final decision has been reached on Brexit.

‘Over the past two years while this Brexit debacle has been building up, nobody has been moving, as there’s been massive uncertainty about what’s going to happen,’ he said at the Ideal Home Show.

Before adding: ‘There are still people moving and needing help and advice, so they have applied – but I doubt in the same numbers they usually do.’

He went on to outline that the news wasn’t all bad as the first four programmes of the new series had already been lined up, partly due to the fact that ‘the programme has been around for such a long time’.

The show – which is now in its 23rd series – has been on the search for chain-free buyers with a particular property need in cities including Leeds, Huddersfield, Birmingham, Durham, Doncaster, Sheffield, Durham, Dundee and Plymouth.

The official Twitter account for Location, Location, Location has also put numerous shout outs for participants revealing that the dynamic TV duo will be ‘hitting doormats’ the length and breadth of the country.

And looking ahead to a post-Brexit future Phil wasn’t sure if the market would make an instant pick up. Commenting further he simply stated:

‘Nobody knows what’s going on.’

