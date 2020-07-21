Stunning London house with links to Princess Diana and Beatrix Potter goes on sale – check out those terrace views!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A stunning London house with links to Princess Diana and Beatrix Potter has gone on sale for £2.95 million.

Set in the exclusive royal borough of Kensington and Chelsea, it boasts a high-brow address befitting the two famous names that lived in neighbouring properties.

One of the largest properties in the area, the five-storey four-bedroom, four-bathroom period building certainly has some impressive ex-neighbours, including Princess Diana, who once lived in a flat close by in the neighbourhood for three years before moving to Clarence House after her wedding to Prince Charles. The flat was said to be a gift from her mother for her 18th birthday and, during the 1990s she still visited the area regularly to work out at a local gym.

The Princess of Wales is not the only famous ex-neighbour. Beatrix Potter, the English writer best known for her children’s books such as The Tale of Peter Rabbit, also grew up on the street next door. Her blue plaque can be found nearby on Bousfield School, after her home was bombed in the Second World War.

Kitchen/Diner

The Victorian townhouse has benefitted from a recent modern refurbishment, bringing a modern touch, whilst still maintaining the period features. With original fireplaces and parquet flooring throughout the property, the charming historic features remain a true part of the home.

The modern open-plan kitchen and dining area is a sociable and stylish space perfect for busy families. Oak flooring and dark cabinets create an on-trend look with a dash of traditional country kitchen charm.

Living room

The large reception area is flooded with natural light, and also boasts an open-plan design so you can see all the way through to the pretty patio.

Built-in shelving offer an upscale library feel, while pops of jewel-toned soft furnishings breathe life into the space.

Bedroom

The first floor comprises of the master suite complete with en-suite bathroom, with bath, shower and twin sinks. There are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor and finally the fourth double bedroom on the top floor with its own en-suite. Interiors are earthy and neutral with stylish sisal carpets and fresh white walls.

Garden

The pretty paved garden boasts a built-in seating area for a stylish spot to enjoy your morning cuppa or an evening glass of wine or two.

Rooftop terrace

The jewel in the house’s crown is the sunny decked terrace. Offering panoramic views, it’s the ideal place to enjoy drinks with friends and family. Or a relaxing read on your own.

The home is on sale via Martin & Co for £2,950,000.

Video Of The Week

Simon Stilwell from Martin & Co, said: ‘This is a very exclusive property as there are only a handful of homes of this size within the area, and the property benefiting from two outside spaces makes it even more desirable. Having come onto the market for the first time in 20 years, this family home is a rare find, especially within such a popular area of London.’

Perhaps another female icon will snap it up?