With renting on the rise for all generations, the need for bringing personal style to a rental has never been more important. After all, making a house a home shouldn’t be for home owners alone.

Renting also brings with it the likelihood of more frequent moves. So this genius Made.com flexible furniture for renters is guaranteed to make it less of a slog.

Made’s top-level fixes – cushions, vases and wall art – will all bring a little unique character to the home. But the brilliant thing about this new collection is the bigger furniture pieces that don’t compromise on style and are easy to pack up when the time comes to move on. Those clever designers at Made.com have created flexible furniture that mark high on the style stakes but will pack up or re-assembled in no time.

Made.com Paven sofa

The Paven sofa ticks all the boxes for cool, contemporary style. The low back and piping detail all add to its sleek Scandi vibes, but hidden metal connectors that simply slide together means it won’t be defeated by narrow doorways and stairs. Oh and did we mention the budget-friendly price tag?!

Buy now: Paven 3 seater sofa, £499, Made.com

According to Design Director, Ruth Wasserman,’The MADE Essentials Nomad trend was born out of the growing number of consumers who make rental properties their homes. MADE felt the need to create furniture that renters could invest in, safe in the knowledge that they have the longevity to adapt to future homes, too.’

Made.com Benn coffee table

Buy now: Benn coffee table, £99, Made.com

Next up the Benn coffee table is all about form with function. The oak top simply lifts out of the colour-popping blue frame. It’s easy to move, store and re-assemble without fear of losing any fiddly screws!

Made.com Yumi extending shelves

Don’t miss the Yumi Extending Shelves when they are launched later this month. Their expanding design allows them to fit different sized alcoves or living spaces. So whether your next home is bigger or more bijou, there’s no need to replace your display unit.

Coming soon: Yumi Extending shelves, £279, Made

Made.com will also be introducing a Tesselate trio of rugs. Together they create one large floor filler that will bring colour to a neutral space. Or split them up into a hallway runner, bath mat and small rug – that’s 3 for the price of 1!

Finally, a range that takes the worry out of spending on furniture for your rental home. Thanks Made.com!