Tired of looking at the same old roller blind but can’t be bothered with the hassle required to change it? Help is at hand with Bloc Blinds’ brilliant new collection.

Thanks to a clever new design called Fabric Changer, you can now swap out the fabric part of your blind without having to wrestle the entire roller bar from your window frame – perfect for people who fancy a new look in a flash.

How does it work? Well, thanks to clever hook-on-hook fixtures, all you need to do is unroll the blind fully, unfasten the existing blind, hook on a new one and roll the whole thing back up again. Available on a variety of fittings, from standard roller blinds to Easyfit (drill-free installation) roller blinds and even twin rollers (for a layered look), the Fabric Changer collection comes in a wide range of colours and patterns to suit all styles of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms so you’re bound to find a style (or five!) that you’ll love.

And the best bit? Ordering is super easy – each individual roller bar will be labelled with a QR product code that holds your blind’s unique measurements – simply scan it with your phone and order a replacement blind.

What’s more, you can order up to five fabric swatches, free of charge, to help you choose the right colour and pattern for your space.

They’re an excellent choice for kids’ rooms, too, not just because you can swap the designs as they grow, but you can also opt for blackout lining to ensure you might just get that lie in on a Sunday morning.