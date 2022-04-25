We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Home staging is quickly becoming the easiest way to add value to a home quickly, and new research has revealed the decorating style you should invest in to potentially add £10k to your home.

If you are looking to sell your current home our guess is you’ve scoured the market, sorted your finances and found a reputable estate agent. The next job on the how to sell your house list is to spruce up the property.

A new survey by interior experts Hammonds Furniture has revealed just how important interior style is, with two out of five Brits saying finding a property that is decorated in a way they like is a top priority when house-hunting.

Minimalist decor appeals to home buyers

A minimalist home decor style with white walls, clean lines and no clutter, was found to be most popular among house hunters. Kirsty Oakes, Head of Product and Marketing at Hammonds Furniture, says that part of the appeal of a minimalist home is that buyers can see themselves living in it.

‘It’s important for house hunters to picture themselves living in a potential new home. So, it’s only natural that they might be drawn to houses that are decorated either in a style that’s to their tastes, or in a minimalist design that instead allows them to imagine how they might decorate the rooms themselves.’

How much more are buyers willing to pay for minimalist decor?

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that over one in ten Brits claimed they would offer up to £5k above the asking price for a minimalist home. The style is even more popular with Gen Z’ers. The survey found that 12 per cent of 18–24-year-olds would offer up to £10k over the asking price for a home that was decorated in the style.

The PropTech startup and home sale expert, flyp, agrees that decor can have a massive impact on the value of a home. ‘A property can have loads of valuable features, but if they’re concealed by clutter, or not demonstrated to a buyer, their imagination often won’t stretch to see the home’s full potential.’ says Olivia Ives, flyp’s Head of Client Success. ‘Minimalist decor is a fine balance between considered and pared-back design.’

The kitchen is one of the trickiest places to achieve this but with some scandi kitchen ideas you can create a dreamy space that appeals to buyers.

Decorating schemes to avoid when selling a house

So, what are the decorating mistakes to avoid when selling a house? Bold, colourful interiors are a no-go for a quick sale. Although loud, bold interiors are trending, a simple interior will sell better.

Nearly a third of house hunters said they would offer below the asking price for a house decorated in a maximalist style. 31 per cent claimed they would also pay less for bohemian and art deco styles.

Property expert Nick Neill, Managing Director, EweMove Sales & Lettings Ltd, says: ‘Often, sellers make the mistake of thinking that people are buying the house, not “my stuff” inside it.

But the truth is that most viewers can’t see beyond the current owner’s decor, furniture and overall look and feel. This means home sellers with eccentric or less popular designs often struggle to sell their homes quickly.

‘The style that most buyers are attracted to is minimalism. It creates the feeling of a clean, light spacious home which lets people imagine themselves living there.’