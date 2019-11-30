There’s Christmas decorating, and there’s Christmas decorating! The team at 34 Mayfair have pulled out all the stop for this year, creating the spectacular that is ‘Miracle at 34’! It’s very much a case of go hard, or go home.

The restaurant’s festive display is made up of over 14,000 decorations, including 8,400 baubles. That’s an effort even Buddy the Elf would need help with.

Every inch of wall and ceiling space is adored with decorations. The epic decorative display was installed by acclaimed florist Jane Wadham and her team.

Behold ‘Miracle at 34’ decorations

‘Twinkle twinkle ✨ #MiracleAt34’ indeed. When the impressive display was shared on Instagram, it was met with an influx of adoring comments.

Of those, ‘This is everything! 🎄❄️☃️❤️’ sums up best how we feel about the display.

Others are, ‘This is so beautiful!!! 😍’ and ‘Looks amazing 👌❤️’.

Standing back you can really appreciate this spectacular. The element of wow is just so epic.

The famous London restaurant resides in the heart of Mayfair. With its polished oak parquet, soft lighting and colourful contemporary art collection, the decor is already a vision – only now it’s a bauble vision like never before.

The windows are the only space free from decorations. We’re actually amazed the windows haven’t been frosted. Perhaps that would be a step too far.

Video Of The Week

There’s an incredibly impressive time-lapse video to show the team putting the decorations in place. The short video shows how the walls and ceiling were first covered in artificial fir. Section by section the 8,400 baubles were added, along with fairy lights to create the perfect ambience.

Are you decorating your home this coming weekend? We hope this has left you feeling inspired to go a little OTT this year. Decorate with feeling people.