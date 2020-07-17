We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lockdown has transformed homeowners priorities with many planning to ditch the city and considering moving to Cornwall and other rural destinations.

Research by online mortgage broker Trussle found that one in four people are considering relocating during the next two years. It was Cornwall that snapped up the top spot as the most in demand place to relocate to.

After questioning 2,000 UK adults, Trussle found that it was those living in cities such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester, who were more likely to want to move.

Thanks to four months of being cooped up at home during lockdown, locations with plenty of green space in the countryside and by the coast have crept up in popularity. Plus with many adults now working from home, commuting distance has dropped as a priority for many homeowners. Making an escape to the country more feasible.

The coastal regions of Cornwall and Devon where named the top two most popular places to relocate to in the UK. Followed by the rolling green hills of Yorkshire in third place, and the dramatic landscape of the Lake District in fourth.

London did still manage to creep in at number five. There is no denying the lure of the capital as shops and restaurants begin to reopen.

Most popular places to relocate to in the UK

1. Cornwall

2. Devon

3. Yorkshire

4. Lake District

5. London

6. Dorset

7. Scotland

8. Peak District

9. Wales

10. Norfolk

‘It comes as no surprise that homeowners and would-be buyers are looking for a different way of life after lockdown,’ says Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at Trussle. ‘Our research shows that nearly a quarter of adults are hoping to relocate in the next couple of years, and estate agents have seen a big increase in enquiries about out of city locations during the last few weeks.’

‘Many will be considering a move away from the big cities to get more for their money,’ he adds. ‘The lockdown has resulted in a noticeable shift to the desire for a more rural living – especially as remote working becomes the norm for many.’

Have you been tempted to relocate to the seaside?