The clever multi-storey Loaf footstool that’s also a table, chair and bed

No one likes a show-off…generally, but we can’t help but be pretty impressed by this multi-tasker. The genius five-in-one piece from Loaf definitely earns its place in the home.

Coffee table, tray table, pouffe, chair and occasional bed! Phew! That’s what we like to call a hard working problem solver. With so many guises, it’ll earn its keep in any busy household.

Buy now: Multi-Storey footstool, £395, Loaf

The wooden tray creates a sturdy surface that turns Multi-Storey into an occasional table for tea, remotes or even a vase full of flowers. Simply remove the wooden tray and there you have a handy extra seat. Or pop it against the sofa and your footstool awaits – allowing you to fully stretch out when the Netflix binge commences.

It’s a savvy space saving solution for small lounges or that ‘everything’ room that doubles up as an office, spare room or kid’s hang out space.

‘The Multi-Storey is an ingenious space-saving contraption. A coffee table and squishy footstool, it’s also an occasional bed. Simply unfold the super comfy mattress and pop the wooden tray on the floor beside it when you’re hosting guests to create a handy spare bed set-up.’ says ‘Charlie Marshall, Loaf founder.

The footstool is ideal for children’s bedrooms, just open out the sectional cube to create a comfy floor cushion that’s so much smarter than a bean bag. With one swift move, it transforms into a spacious single bed in seconds. Perfect for sleepovers and so easy to set up, the kids can be responsible for making the bed.

The practical cover is simple to freshen up as it’s removable, so when it’s time for a (professional) clean, just unzip it at the end of the cushion pad.

Available in gorgeous neutral linen, it’ll sit happily in any colour scheme. However, we’d love to see it their laundered teal Blue Turtle or warm Mustard Yellow Linen for a subtle injection of colour.

Which colour would you like to own?