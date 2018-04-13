Say aloha to Nicole Scherzinger’s home in heavenly Hawaii

Don't Cha wish you'd had the cash to splash on this place?

As island paradises go, Nicole Scherzinger’s Hawaiian retreat is hard to beat. It’s been a mixed week for the beauty, who’s rumoured to have been dropped from the judging panel of the X Factor. However, at least she can celebrate selling the four-bedroom home on her native island for $1.35million.

To quote the singer herself, Whatcha Think About That?!

The new owners must be as pleased as Hawaiian punch to have snapped it up. This place is certainly special, with views of both the mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Set in more than an acre, the private plantation-style house is located in Waianae, on the west coast of Honolulu. Nicole was brought up on the island – though she was born across the water in Maui.

You’ll spot pictures of its superstar owner throughout the light-flooded property.

With its wooden units, sociable breakfast bar and high-capacity appliances, the spacious kitchen is serviceable enough. Though we might be tempted to give it a refresh.

The same style furniture makes an appearance in the living room. We can’t imagine that fireplace sees too much action in the Hawaiian heart.

Tastefully decorated, the elegant master suite enjoys the best of the views. Next door, there’s an equally smart marble-clad bathroom.

There’s a pool, of course, and a covered barbecue area for garden parties in the Honolulu sunshine. The cabana looks straight out over the ocean.

Tropical greenery, including palm trees and ferns, surrounds the property.

She might be saying goodbye, but we’re sure Cats star Nicole’s ‘Memory’ of this place will last forever.