The Phil Spencer news property fans need to know about

He currently starring on our screens alongside co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp in series 32 of Location, Location, Location, but Phil Spencer also has another exciting property offering that fans of his sage advice will love tuning into.

Phil has announced the launch Season 1 of the the Move iQ property podcast – which he fronts with author, entrepreneur co-host Chris Ducker – walking would-be homeowners through every stage of the buying process.

Over eight info-packed episodes – which are all available to listen to now – Phil and Chris cover the following topics:

Episode 1 – Want vs. need

Episode 2 – Getting prepared

Episode 3 – Property shortlists

Episode 4 – House viewings

Episode 5 – Beginning negotiations

Episode 6 – Explaining property conveyancing

Episode 7 – When property buying goes wrong

Episode 8 – Exchange and completion

The podcast also features interviews with industry experts to get their unique take on the challenges and rewards of moving onto the UK’s property ladder. You can tune into the podcast via iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In and Spotify, and we’re thinking it would be a great listen on the morning commute, especially for first-time buyers who want to be armed with as much knowledge as possible before investing in their starter home.

Explaining more about the motivation behind setting up the property podcast, Phil – who is also the founding director of property advice website Move iQ – said:

‘My idea behind the Movie iQ website and the Move iQ property podcast is that everyone should be able to access and benefit from impartial and professional property advice. Whether you’re buying or renting I wanted to share my experience to give you the tools, the knowledge and the confidence to secure your perfect pad and help make the process as smooth and as enjoyable as possible.

‘And of course get yourself the best possible deal. My mission is to empower the home mover before, during and after the move.’

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Season 2 is in the pipeline!

