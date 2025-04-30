Mary Berry reveals her new tableware collection, packed with Mediterranean charm – here are 6 things to add to your wishlist

It's a striped and patterned dream

Mary Berry&#039;s at home tableware collection
(Image credit: Mary Berry At Home/PR Direct)
Molly Cleary's avatar
By
published

Before she was a treasured Great British Bake Off judge, Mary Berry was once the Food Editor of Ideal Home. There are stacks of Ideal Home archive copies from the 1970s packed with Mary's advice and recipes, so it's fair to say that we know first-hand just how dedicated she is to the art of hosting.

Just in time for summer, Mary's new tableware range At Home has arrived at Next and it is packed full of Mediterranean charm. In an interview with Ideal Home, she told us all about her work behind the scenes on the collection and what inspired her.

So, if you want to imagine yourself on a sunny balcony in Greece from the comfort of your back garden, I think this range might be the best way to do it. Here's a look at the pieces you'll want to add to your wishlist asap.

Mary Berry's At Home striped collection

Mary Berry At Home
Serving Bowl

Mary Berry's At Home striped collection

Mary Berry At Home
Set of 4 Mugs

Mary Berry's At Home Collection at Next

Mary Berry At Home
Set of Four Cereal Bowls

Mary Berry At Home Dinner Plates

Mary Berry At Home
Grey Dinner Plates Set of 4

Mary Berry's At Home tableware collection striped plates

Mary Berry At Home
Set of 4 Blue Side Plates

Mary Berry Set of 4 Green Pasta Bowls
Mary Berry At Home
Mary Berry Set of 4 Green Pasta Bowls

Mary is one of Ideal Home's most celebrated alumni, so it felt fitting to ask her about how involved she was in the creative process behind her tableware collections.

'It started with my Signature range – a simple classic design, which is timeless, and shows off the food so well,' Mary begins. 'One of my new tableware collections, Botanical, features elegant ferns decorating fine china without detracting for the food.'

She goes onto say 'I’m immensely proud of it. I’ve been involved from the start, throughout the stages of design.'

Mary Berry's at home tableware collection

(Image credit: Mary Berry At Home/PR Direct)

With such longevity working in food preparation and styling, I guessed that Mary must have seen plenty of tableware trends come and go. So does she feel like the emphasis on functional tableware rather than just pretty pieces has full circle?

'I feel they can be both,' says Mary. 'As both my ranges are functional, whilst also being attractive (without being overpowering). I like the food to stand out, and for my Signature collection, the design is subtle but elegant.'

Mary Berry at home tableware collection

(Image credit: NEXT)

As for her new collection, 'The At Home tableware range is vibrant yet modern and can be displayed decoratively in your kitchen.'

Just as when she was responsible for Ideal Home's food pages, it's clear that there's no cutting corners with Mary's output. 'Quality is so important' she says. 'And ensuring attention to detail. For example, the handles have to feel right when held and the lids need to fit perfectly.'

Mary Berry's At Home collection

(Image credit: NEXT)

From the looks of the collection, the emphasis on high-standards is definitely there. I for one am eyeing up the pasta bowls to make it feel like I'm on Mediterranean shores this summer!

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸