As a first time buyer, looking for a property can leave you stressed and panicked as you search for the biggest investment of your life to date. Luckily, a new property finder agency is taking the stress out of this job for you.

Based in London, former estate agent, Rebecca Stott, has launched the capitals first independent property finder business for first time buyers – FoundIt London.

A little like a property fairy godmother, FoundIt London promises to help purchasers save time, money and stress during their first house hunt. It’s not a surprise that taking the plunge to invest all your savings in a home is a stressful decision.

However, a survey by the founder revealed that 82 per cent of first-time buyers didn’t feel they had the right information during the buying process. While all the survey respondents believed they’d missed out on the best properties as they didn’t have enough time to search properly.

Woulda, coulda, shoulda doubts are the last thing you want flying through your head when stuck with a crippling mortgage. If you are lucky enough to live in London or northeast Surrey within the M25 you can take advantage of Rebecca Stott’s expertise.

‘During my time as an estate agent, I became acutely aware of the anxiety and distress imposed on first-time buyers when trying to buy their first home,’ explains Rebecca. ‘Most often struggling to find the time to find something suitable let alone view properties.’

The business offers two packages. The full service includes property sourcing, accompanied viewings, area research, comparable evidence and managing the purchase from beginning to end. Advisory offers a shortlist of the best properties, a pros and cons list for each and comparison with similar flats sold nearby.

You might expect this sort of service too cost an arm and a leg, but FoundIt charges a fraction of the cost of traditional buying agency.

‘Buying your first property is one of the most exciting times in your life and you should see it as a milestone,’ she adds. ‘It’s not just wealthy buyers who need help too, I spotted a gap in the market to make this process fun and not a gamble for first-time buyers too.’

Will you be seeking help from a property finder as you hunt for your first home?