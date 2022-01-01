We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone. What better way to celebrate than in a Hogwarts-esque manor house near Northumberland?

Ravenslaw House is a stunning holiday home near Alnwick Castle and can sleep up to 18 people. From the name of the house to the interiors, this property looks like it could easily play host to Dumbledore or Professor McGonagall’s next mini-break.

Harry Potter super fans will also note that Alnwick Castle, which is just a stone’s throw away, was used as the filming location for the first two films. The courtyards and baileys of Alnwick Castle were used to film the Hogwarts students and staff going about their days.

Let’s take a look around the incredible property.

Ravenslaw House

Ravenslaw house looks like a mini Hogwarts at first glance thanks to its aged stone walls and a turret. The grand Victorian manor house looks out over lovely traditional English garden ideas, with sweeping lawns and an abundance of greenery surrounding the property.

Hallway

On the hunt for hallway ideas, why not double one up as an extra sitting room area? This hallway features a rich blue and yellow colour palette – which just so happen to be the Ravenclaw house colours… coincidence?

The selection of leather furniture is the best sofa choice for a high traffic area like this. It’s a heavy-wearing material that just looks better and better with age.

Living room

Is anyone else feeling some very strong Gryffindor common room vibes in this striking living room? The tartan carpet is a bold choice, however, it helps create a cosy feeling in this traditional decor scheme.

Dining room

The moldings on the ceiling are the first thing that caught our eye about this dining room. This room is the perfect case for why some ceilings are simply not meant to be painted white.

Covering the walls and ceiling in the same green shade is a smart dining room idea, as it helps this vast space feels more intimate and welcoming.

Bedroom

No Hogwarts-esque holiday let would be complete without a four-poster bed. Even in the Gryffindor dormitory rooms Harry and Ron are treated to a four-poster bed, though they’re definitely not this grand.

This stunning carved mahogany piece makes a statement, working beautifully with the green wallpaper backdrop.

Outdoor sauna

Video Of The Week

Nestled among the lovely outdoor gardens is an outdoor sauna and hot tub, the perfect spot to relax after a day of sightseeing at Alnwick Castle.

The holiday home is currently listed with Cottages in Northumberland. A four-night stay starts at £137pp, it also welcomes dogs with an additional £20 charge per week.