Get a refined yet glamorous look with these five key buys for the living room

If you’re looking for a new look for your living room that’s easy to live with and shows real class, you can’t go wrong with the approach we’re calling refined glamour. Glossy surfaces, powdery shades and metallic details create a fresh, spring-ready living room scheme that doesn’t skimp on style.

‘Layer a few shades of grey, before mixing in the softest chalky pastels for an elegant scheme that feels cool, but has a grown-up, feminine edge,’ advises Editorial Director Vanessa Richmond, who suggests building the look around one key piece – a velvet sofa. ‘They’re great for grown-up glamour and comfort factor,’ she explains.

Read on to discover more ways to build up this look – all it takes are a few key buys against a backdrop of your favourite pale grey…

The sofa

A chic pink velvet sofa can be worked into any scheme, from all-out glam to a more pared-back, minimal look. This corner design better defines a space and is reversible, so you can reposition it in another part of the room or even another home with ease.

Buy now: Ideal Home Dante three-seater reversible chaise, £1,499, Very

The vase

One key to the refined glamour look is to use a variety of textures. Otherwise things can come across as a little too ‘shiny’, bordering on tacky. Artisan-inspired pieces like this vase contribute to the ‘refined’ element of the scheme.

Buy now: Ideal Home Glazed White Faceted Vase, £17.99, Very

The sideboard

Smart gloss in a soft, mink-grey shade is a sophisticated take on standard white. It’s styled with pieces in different textures and heights, starting in the middle with a dandelion print. This combination of floral motifs, foil, glass and ceramics brings a soft country look to the modern sideboard.

Buy now: Ideal Home Bilbao ready-assembled large high-gloss sideboard £329, Very

The pendant light

Lighter evenings mean this light won’t see as much action during the summer, but its distinctive design will always demand attention, regardless. It’s inspired by Moroccan lanterns, with acrylic jewels running around the centre and ticking that glamour box.

Buy now: Ideal Home Alexa pendant, £49.99, Very

The side tables

Rather than pick one large coffee table, choose a pair of nesting tables. They will provide the same amount of display surface, while at the same time providing flexibility. When you need to clear a space, they can be more easily manoeuvred out of the way, and if you feel like changing things up, they can can be used together or separately elsewhere.

Coming soon: Ideal Home Monza nest of tables, £TBA, Very

Are you ready to change up your living room for summer?