We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’re a fan of video doorbells or not, you can’t deny that they’re really coming into their own now that we’re all practicing social distancing.

Ring – one of the first manufacturers of smart doorbells – is launching its latest additions this month, to help keep you and your household safe.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus

As with all smart doorbells, someone rings it and you’ll be alerted instantly via an app on your smartphone, whether you’re at home or away. With video doorbells, you’ll see them but they won’t see you and you can speak to them directly via two-way audio.

The new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus both feature HD 1080p video, night vision. As the company is owned by Amazon, the devices can be connected to an Alexa voice assistant, so you can view video via an Amazon Echo Show device in your home simply by asking.

Both doorbells are battery-operated, so they’re easy to install and when they need charged, the battery pack is easily removed using a Ring-specific screwdriver. They also both feature motion sensors that will alert you if someone’s approaching your door.

Coming soon: Video Doorbell 3 Plus, £199, Ring

What’s the difference between the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus?

While we’ve mentioned the motion sensors, both also have a new adjustable motion feature called Near Motion Zone, which allows you to narrow down the area that triggers the alerts – perfect if you face onto a busy street.

What the Video Doorbell 3 Plus has that the other doesn’t is a super clever feature called Pre-Roll. This will show you playback video of what happened four seconds before the motion sensors were triggered. This extra feature will set you back a mere £20 more.

The new Ring Chime

Now if you don’t carry your phone with you around the house, chances are you won’t always hear the doorbell. That’s where Ring Chime comes to the rescue. A simple, unobtrusive device that plugs into a socket in a room or hallway, Ring Chime amplifies the sound of the doorbell, while doubling as a handy wi-fi extender.

Video Of The Week

The company’s next generation of these devices – Chime and Chime Pro – will be launching along with the video doorbells next month. Compared to earlier models, they’ve had a bit of a redesign, so that they blend into the background more than before. Chime Plus also features a built-in nightlight – perfect for adding a soft glow to a hallway when the whole house is asleep.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3, Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Chime and Chime Plus are all launching on the 28th April.