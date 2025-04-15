5 most welcoming colours to paint a front door, according to experts and colour psychology

Our front door is the first thing to greet guests as they visit our homes, so naturally, most of us want to choose the most welcoming colour to nail that first impression.

Whether you are selling up and want to send a hint to potential buyers or you're just wanting to ramp up that welcoming sight of your front door after a day at work, we've trawled through front door colour ideas to identify the ones that are the most welcoming.

‘There are many reasons why some colours are more welcoming than others,’ says Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection . ‘This is because colours evoke both psychological and emotional responses.’

For example, ‘warm colours like red and yellow are generally seen as more inviting because they are associated with warmth and positivity,’ says Victoria Robinson, Style and Trend Expert at Hillarys . Yet, ‘cool colours like blue and green can also be welcoming, but they tend to evoke calmness and serenity.'

So if you're looking to paint your front door this weekend, these are the paint colours to keep in mind when selecting your paint. I've also included some of our favourite paint shades and the expert’s top picks to make picking one out even easier.

1. Yellow

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘A bright yellow door is always going to feel welcoming and cheerful,’ explains Allan Reid, Front Door Expert at Art Windows & Doors . And there’s a reason why ‘this one is a nationwide favourite. Often associated with sunshine, happiness and optimism, it gives a sense of warmth, energy and a positive outlook.’

While it is ‘a bold and daring choice, it’s definitely one that will pay off.’ Just be careful to use the right shade, Lee Trethewey, Interiors Expert at Sustainable Furniture , warns. ‘If it’s too bright it can be distracting and jarring,’ he says. Thankfully, there are lots of lovely yellow hues to choose from.

2. Green

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

,Green is a great choice for a welcoming front door according to Victoria. ‘Representing nature and renewal, it’s a versatile colour that can range from vibrant to muted tones, each offering a fresh and welcoming feel that blends beautifully with natural surroundings.'

There are a wonderful range of greens to choose from, however, if you’re looking for a foolproof choice, opt for sage green. The experts agree that this is one of the best tones to paint your front door.

‘A soft sage green is the perfect colour to paint your front door as it’s subtle and blends well with nature to create a seamless finish, whilst offering a fun pop of colour. This colour isn’t too light either, so it won’t pick up dirt too easily, yet it still offers a calming and refreshing feel to the entrance of your home,’ Lee adds.

3. Teal and turquoise

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

If you’d prefer something a bit richer but still a welcoming colour, ‘teal combines the calming qualities of blue with the refreshing feel of green,’ Victoria explains. ‘It’s a unique choice that can make your home stand out while still feeling approachable.’ Plus, ‘teal tones such as ‘ Tea with Florence ’ on woodwork and doors will make for a striking contrast to red brickwork,’ admits Ruth Mottershead, Creative Director at Little Greene .

Alternatively, why not try turquoise? ‘This vibrant blend of blue and green gives your house a fresh, creative and approachable vibe,’ according to Allan. ‘It suggests your home is both calming and full of life. It also works well on various architectural styles and can add a really unique touch to your home.’

4. Red and terracotta

(Image credit: Future PLC/Derek Robinson)

Sure to stand out for all the right reasons, red ‘is a classic choice for front doors, symbolising warmth, energy, and hospitality,’ says Victoria. It’s a great choice if you want something that will pop.

Similarly, ‘terracotta is a warm and earthy shade that can create a comforting and tranquil home exterior,’ Lee advises. It ‘can blend particularly well with a brick exterior, and when combined, it can make your home feel particularly welcoming.’

5. Grey

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

‘A carefully chosen warm grey can be inviting and sophisticated,’ Allan says. Just ‘be sure to avoid overly dark or cold greys as they may look quite harsh and unwelcoming. The warmer tones provide a sense of comfort and classiness.’

Jo agrees: ‘Grey is a contemporary neutral that balances trendiness with subtlety. It’s stylish without being bold, and works with both traditional and modern home styles,’ making it an excellent choice if you don’t want anything too bold or colourful.

Front door colours that are not welcoming

Not all colours are as welcoming a choice for your front door as others, but rather than specific shades being unwelcoming, it's how you use them that can cause the biggest issues. ‘Colours that are overly harsh or clash with the home’s exterior, such as neon shades or mismatched tones, can be less welcoming,’ says Victoria.

‘Additionally, shades that don’t complement the surrounding environment or neighbourhood aesthetic might feel out of place, meaning you have to bear this in mind too.

Are there any other ways to make your entryway feel welcoming?

Above and beyond painting your front door, there are a few other simple design choices that you can make to perk up your entryway. One quick change, which can have some serious impact, is ‘adding a stylish door knocker or handle to introduce a touch of personality,’ Victoria says. ‘Installing attractive lighting fixtures can also highlight the door and provide a warm, inviting glow.’

And ‘to make your front door look even more inviting, place plants, flowers and hanging baskets around the entrance of your door,’ Lee adds. ‘This will provide greenery and colour to the entrance of your home and make a welcoming first impression for guests and visitors.’

Try to choose flowers and plants in colours that complement your front door ideas and its surroundings for the most cohesive look.