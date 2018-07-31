With its stunning indoor-outdoor living area, It's the perfect place to spend a hot summer in the city...

If you’re not from London, you might imagine that every street resembles a picturesque Cherry Tree Lane from Mary Poppins. But the beautiful St John’s Hill Grove is one of few that lives up to the hype.

Located a stone’s throw from Clapham Junction, the tree-lined road is one of the prettiest and most architecturally interesting in the area. So no doubt buyers will be flocking to this three-bed family home for its address alone.

On the market with Savills, the vine-covered home will set you back a temperature-rising £1.3million. But trust us, it’s one of the coolest properties you’ll see.

Exterior

A cheery turquoise front door pops out from the greenery.

Sitting room

Like the exterior of the house, most of the rooms are painted in crisp white, so it will be easy for the new owners to make their mark. Colour has been introduced to the formal sitting room subtly, using flowers, soft furnishings and books.

Dining hall

This wide hallway is large enough for a dining table.

Open-plan kitchen

But the main entertaining space is this impressive kitchen-dining-living room with bifold doors giving direct access to the garden. it gives this home real wow-factor.

An island with breakfast bar is the social focal point of the space. Above, a glass roof covering the side return extension floods the room with light.

The owners have opted for open shelving over wall cupboards to enhance the open feel.

Garden

The garden is a good size for a London property. Railways sleepers have been used to build up easy-to-maintain flower beds, and there’s a cute little shed for storage.

Master bedroom

Upstairs, the master is painted in on-trend blush pink, while the beautiful windows are dressed simply with blinds.

Nursery

The spacious nursery is one of three bedrooms. Love their style?

Bathroom

Sometimes, the bathroom ca let a property down, but not here. It has the sense of style that’s evident through the rest of the house. A modern pink table interrupts the all-white palette, and wood-effect wall tiles inject some warmth.

On a sunny day like today, this really is our dream home in the capital.