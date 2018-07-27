This North Yorkshire cottage looks just like picturesque home in The Holiday – and it’s for sale!

Hope House reminds us of the idyllic country cottage from everyone's favourite feel-good Christmas movie

Maybe it’s because it reminds us of the movie? Or maybe it’s simply because it’s stunning? Either way it was love at first sight upon seeing Hope House, the charming stone built five bed cottage. The Grade-II listed property is located in the desirable location of Middleton Tyas, Richmond – and you can buy it!

Dating back to the mid 18th-Century the traditional chocolate box cottage is full of period character. The exterior is a delight with its stone mullion windows and rambling climbing roses. The interior, too, exudes authenticity, boasting original beams and exposed stonemasonry.

Doesn’t it feel like the cottage from The Holiday?

Hope House may not have actually starred in the Christmas movie, but it has a unique claim to fame in a previous life! It was once upon a time a public house called The Miner’s Arms. After ‘last orders’ was called, the property was beautifully restored to a family home. Its current owners have been happily living here for the past 28 years.

Film fact: The delightful cottage from The Holiday is actually a fake constructed just for the film, so we’re told. It was its setting in Surrey that proved to be the real inspiration for Spielberg.

The kitchen at Hope House retains a classic country feel, thanks to the exposed beams and warm wooden worktops.

It may be the middle of summer, but this open fireplace has us wanting to snuggle up in front of the Christmas movie! (Perhaps we’ll wait until it’s not 34 degrees C outside?)

The top floor provides the perfect snug area for further chill out time. The vaulted ceiling opens up the room, preventing the space feeling small and too attic-like.

The bedroom is kept simple with classic country-style furniture.

Like every true chocolate box cottage there’s a small courtyard space, in which to sit and be at one with the surrounding nature.

This characterful home is on the market with Savills Darlington, with a guide price of £625,000.

Could this be the home to fulfil your hopes and dreams?