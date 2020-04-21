Stacey Dooley’s home is full of lessons in small-space living that her fans will love

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last couple of months. Stacey Dooley has give fans a fascinating glimpse into the chic home she shares with boyfriend Kevin Clifton. It seems the pair – who met on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing – are living together in style.

From working from home to enjoying date nights in, the twinkle-toed documentary filmmaker has been sharing how she lives, and it seems she’s an expert in keeping things looking fresh and cosy.

Why don’t we take a look around and see what lessons we can take from the presenter’s stylish bijou home?

1. Add a pop of colour with flowers

Stacey Dooley might have stuck to neutral colour pallet in her kitchen, but her orange blooms give the room a little lift. Flowers are the perfect non-permanent way to add a pop of colour to your home that you can change all year round.

Why not copy Stacey and invest in a quirky vase that matches the counter top for a truly striking look?

2. Display mementos and photographs on alcove shelves

Built-in shelves are a smart way to display your prized possessions without cluttering up surfaces in a small living space. Stacey’s shelves are filled with family photographs, a stylish diffuser and… is that her glitter ball trophy we spy in the corner?

3. Zone out a working area with candles and a trinket dish

Like many of us that live in apartments, Stacey doesn’t have space for her own home office. Instead, she has zoned out a small working-from-home space on her kitchen counter by framing her laptop with candles and a trinket dish.

Stacey has indulged in candles from Diptyque and Le Labo to add a little luxury to her impromptu home office. However, we’re just as happy indulging in the latest scent from the Aldi Hotel Collection.

4. Fit a full-length mirror into an alcove

If you have an awkward alcove in your living room, it could be the perfect spot for a full-length mirror. Fitting a mirror in a small living room is perfect for making the space feel lighter and bigger. It will help bounce the light around every corner of the room. Plus it is the perfect spot to check your outfit before leaving the house.

5. Style a fireplace with dried pampas grass

If you have an old fireplace in your home that is no longer in use, transform it into a centre piece in the room by using it for display. Stacey has styled hers with a huge vase full of dried pampas grass to match her monochrome colour scheme.

Alternatively, stacking old magazines or books in a fireplace can look particularly striking, as well as sneaking in a little extra storage.

6. Keep your curtains long

Just a couple of flourishes such as draping curtains on the floor can be all it takes to elevate your home from ordinary to fit for a photo shoot. This look is particularly effective when paired with a pair wooden floor, as it will help to soften the room.

If you do choose to drape your curtains, pick a relatively heavy fabric that will drape well, and remember to keep your floors clean.

7. Fill your home with trinket dishes

Video Of The Week

Stacey Dooley is almost as famous for her statement chunky jewellery as she is for her documentaries. She keeps hers neatly organised on trinket dishes scattered throughout her home. Placing a dish – or two, in Stacey’s case, – looks pretty and means you’ll never loose an earring on the bedside table again.

It might mean also your magazines and books are relegated to the floor… but it’s all about priorities.

What is your favourite part of the chicness that is Stacey Dooley’s home?