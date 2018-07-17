Life on the water has never looked so good

What do you think of when you think of the interiors of a canal boat? Dark and dingy? Unattractive built-in plywood furniture? Dated teak clad walls? Well think again. The Boathouse London dispels all misconceptions and proves that life on the water can be super stylish.

The Boathouse London is a quirky new boutique residence offering a break from conventional hotel accommodation. The industrial style barge has been transformed into a modern bolthole, on the waters of West London. Launched in partnership with interior experts Made.com, the interior decor is stunning – it has us wanting to completely redecorate our homes!

Step aboard The Boathouse…

Look at that kitchen! Where to even start? From the fashionable diamond print tiles to the sleek marble worktop, it’s a total dream.

Get the look

Buy now: Rehm Pendant Light, £79, Made.com

Buy now: Hunt Bar Stools, £129 set of 2, Made.com

The decor oozes effortless Scandinavian style. The walls are lined with reclaimed wood panelling – no teak insight.

Despite being a boat the space boasts all the amenities you’d expect of a luxury hotel.

Buy now: Fjord Dining Chairs, £99 set of 2, Made.com

Classic white metro tiles are paired with on-trend matt black fixtures and fittings. The porthole window is the only nod to nautical on-board this sophisticated vessel.

A freestanding bath adds a luxurious ‘hotel touch’ to the contemporary bathroom.

The bedroom decor is simple yet stylish. As you’d expect from a boutique hotel the bed linen is the highest quality Egyptian cotton – to ensure sweet dreams.

The deck provides the perfect spot to enjoy outdoor living, on the water.

Expertly crafted by Britain’s premier boat builders, the 60-foot widebeam barge offers a contemporary, fashionable alternative to the traditional design of a canal boat.

‘We’re hugely excited to be working with Made.com, we couldn’t ask for a better fit’ explains CEO & founder Cara Louise. ‘Our aim is to create a range of beautifully designed, stylish, modern spaces on the water, each with their own individual twist – and breaking away from the traditional idea of a canal boat.’

This fabulous accommodation is available to book, with rates starting from £320 a night.