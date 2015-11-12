Stylish Living Room Buys – My Pick of the Best

11 images

The living room is the heart of the home where everyone comes together, so I think it’s a great room to throw your creative energies into. I love to make it an individual space where pattern and colour clash in riotous harmony. I’d start with a deep dark colour on the walls to show off a collection of brightly coloured artwork and objets. Next, bounce the light around with plenty of lamps and metallic accessories. And finally have a mutiny of cushions, with vintage florals and modern geometrics side by side, jostling for attention.