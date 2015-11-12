Stylish Living Room Buys – My Pick of the Best

The living room is the heart of the home where everyone comes together, so I think it’s a great room to throw your creative energies into. I love to make it an individual space where pattern and colour clash in riotous harmony. I’d start with a deep dark colour on the walls to show off a collection of brightly coloured artwork and objets. Next, bounce the light around with plenty of lamps and metallic accessories. And finally have a mutiny of cushions, with vintage florals and modern geometrics side by side, jostling for attention.
The Regency Oval Mirror
A mix of silks, linens, cotton and silk velvets have been used to wrap this ,carved mahogany oval mirror creating a kaleidoscope of eye-popping colour. H148 W93cm.
£1600
Squint Limited
Abigail Ahern Lime Regal Ram Bust
Part of designer Abigail Ahern’s distinctive home decor range, this ram bust takes inspiration from the grand and majestic style of traditional English country manors. It features a soft, flocked finish in lime green and is perfect for creating a strong decorative statement. H35cm W24cm D20cm.
£60
Debenhams
Oscar Sofa
The Oscar sofa is a gracefully proportioned, taller and more elegant version of the Chesterfield shape. Most importantly it’s very comfortable. The cool linen fabric looks great in any environment, is hardwearing and will last for years. Covers fixed. H84 W225 D98cm.
£1640
Sofa.com
Little Greene Absolute Matt Emulsion in Smalt
The origins of smalt as a pigment – the encapsulation of cobalt into glass – date from as far back as 200BC. This technique resurfaced and rose to the height of popularity in the 18th century. This paint has superb coverage with excellent resistance to damage through staining, cleaning, condensation and weathering. 2.5 litres.
£37
Designerpaint
Stockholm Rug
Hand-woven by skilled craftspeople, each of these striking monochrome rugs are unique. W170 L240cm.
£100
Ikea
Linear Side Table with Green Marble Top
Bohemian glamour in gold and green marble make this side table a real show piece. H46 by 46cm diameter.
£295
Graham and Green
La Volière Table Lamp
This beautiful French-made table lamp is inspired by an aviary and has various sized life-like decorative birds adorning the shade.
The wire shade is made from light but strong copper and the decorative birds are made from real feathers. Maximum screw-fitting bulb 60W E27 (not included). 38cm diameter.La Volière Table Lamp
£425
The Conran Shop
Dogstar Rectangle Cushion
This bright double-sided cushion comes with a duck-feather cushion insert. The Dogstar fabric is woven on a striped warp, which creates an interesting geometric 3D-surface effect. H38 W56cm.
£78
Margo Selby
Large Gold Pineapple
Give your interiors a playful update with this stylish gold decorative pineapple. Striking in both its design and styling this decorative pineapple adds a touch of sophisticated glamour and quirkiness to your space. H14 W14 D28cm.
£35
John Lewis
Black Pomegranate Candle
This fragant candle is set in a smart black-painted glass votive and fills the room with a fruity blend of pomegranate and plum with notes of cedar wood and spice. Burn time up to 50 hours. H9.3 x 8.5cm diameter.
£27
Willow and Honey
Strandmon Wing Chair
This armchair offers comfort and style at an affordable price. Timeless design teamed with a happy yellow fabric makes this chair a treat to live with. H101 W82 D96cm.
£195
Ikea