Stylish Living Room Buys – My Pick of the Best

The living room is the heart of the home where everyone comes together, so I think it’s a great room to throw your creative energies into. I love to make it an individual space where pattern and colour clash in riotous harmony. I’d start with a deep dark colour on the walls to show off a collection of brightly coloured artwork and objets. Next, bounce the light around with plenty of lamps and metallic accessories. And finally have a mutiny of cushions, with vintage florals and modern geometrics side by side, jostling for attention.

Abigail Ahern Lime Regal Ram Bust

Part of designer Abigail Ahern’s distinctive home decor range, this ram bust takes inspiration from the grand and majestic style of traditional English country manors. It features a soft, flocked finish in lime green and is perfect for creating a strong decorative statement. H35cm W24cm D20cm.

£60
Debenhams

Little Greene Absolute Matt Emulsion in Smalt

The origins of smalt as a pigment – the encapsulation of cobalt into glass – date from as far back as 200BC. This technique resurfaced and rose to the height of popularity in the 18th century. This paint has superb coverage with excellent resistance to damage through staining, cleaning, condensation and weathering. 2.5 litres.

£37
Designerpaint

La Volière Table Lamp

This beautiful French-made table lamp is inspired by an aviary and has various sized life-like decorative birds adorning the shade.
The wire shade is made from light but strong copper and the decorative birds are made from real feathers. Maximum screw-fitting bulb 60W E27 (not included). 38cm diameter.La Volière Table Lamp

£425
The Conran Shop

