I'm a stylist with an eye for expensive-looking high street finds – these 6 garden furniture pieces at Dunelm are on my radar
These pieces all look more than their price tag
Shopping around for interior shoots means I have a bit of an eye for good value items that look like they cost more than they do. That applies to garden furniture too – nothing beats discovering a piece with designer looks that comes at a fraction of the price.
And with summer fast approaching, now's the time to invest in some new additions to give your garden an extra boost of style. With that in mind, I thought I'd show you a few finds that I've spotted over at Dunelm, which I've added to my list of one of the best places to buy garden furniture this year.
Hanging egg chairs can be costly, especially a double version, but this Santorini design is £449, which is less than some others on the market. Yes, you could find one at a lower price, but not with such a zingy aqua colour that makes it look fresh out of a Love Island villa.
Here are a few more pieces that have popped up on my radar from Dunelm that look far more expensive than they are.
Veer away from your bog-standard parasol and you can be looking at pricey options for some garden shade ideas, which is why this design caught my eye. At just £79, it features a pretty patterned double-print canvas which, with its bordered edges and fringing, are ideal if you want a bit of colour in your garden. Plus its two-side tilt function so you can adjust the shade effortlessly.
Imagine dining outside as the sun starts to go down, enjoying the warmth of a firepit in the middle of your table. This smart design has designer looks with its grey powder-coated finish and modern-style chairs – plus the 15cm high glass surround means you don't have to worry about the safety aspect.
There's something a bit Philippe Starck about the design of this chair to me. Part of Dunelm's Case Delta furniture collection, the Jet Lounge chair is beautifully sculpted with a large round seat for extra comfort and I could see it being sold in Heal's with a much more expensive price tag than it has.
Outdoor kitchens may be having a moment, but a bespoke design can often be expensive. Step in this Outdoor Chef Kitchen, which has a durable surface for cooking and serving, a sink (that you just attach a hose too) and a rail with hooks to hang tea towels and oven mitts. I'm already picturing myself using this alongside our barbecue.
Now hammocks don't have to be costly, but I think this one looks that little more expensive than others on the market with its curved four-metre wooden frame. It's adjustable too, so you can lower it as you need to make it easier to get in and out of. A beautiful design with a high-street price!
I'm finishing my round-up with this Malta garden sofa that's, in my opinion, a good price with high-end looks. Considering it seats up to six people and comes with a matching coffee table, it doesn't look cheap at all and is made from responsibly sourced materials and hand-crafted in Vietnam. Is it on my wish list? You bet!
What's on your list of garden updates?
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
