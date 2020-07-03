We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TikTok is the social media craze of 2020, as many have sought ways to stay entertained during lockdown. And while the dance routines are highly entertaining to watch – it appears behind the scenes they are costing homeowners greatly.

New research by insurance specialists Compare The Market reveals TikTok dance routines are causing damage in and around the home.

The cost of TikTok dance routines

Damage to household contents is costing, on average, just over £340 to repair. Although shockingly, 6 per cent who have caused damage have had to spend more than £2,000 on repairs!

So what exactly about these harmless dance routines is costing homeowners so greatly? The most common reports of damaged household items are windows, dented walls and spills on carpets.

29 per cent of those surveyed made a dent/hole in the wall during a dance routine. A reported 21 per cent spilled something on floors and carpets.

Not far behind those numbers is a shockingly high 21 per cent reporting smashed windows. Not a cheap fix, so those are no doubt the more expensive repairs.

14 per cent have broken an electrical item, for example iPads and TVs. And 8 per cent have reported damaged or torn soft furnishings e.g. the sofa.

Breaking this down by region, London residents are causing the most damage to their homes with 46 per cent –perhaps due to having less space to practice a TikTok dance. Londoners are followed by the South East (30 per cent) and Yorkshire and the Humber (28 per cent).

Commenting on the research findings, Chris King, head of home insurance at Compare The Market, says ‘Since lockdown was introduced in the UK, some people have had more time on their hands. Which has had a huge impact on the growth of TikTok.’

Video Of The Week

‘In those wanting to try out the latest routines. However, they are not always easy to get right and it’s interesting to see just how much damage these dances can cause in the home.’

‘To avoid damage in your home, try to give yourself plenty of space when practicing a routine. Or head outdoors if the weather permits. It is also worth checking your home and contents insurance to ensure you’re covered for the cost of any damage that may arise.’