Cleaning the toaster is just one of those jobs you’ll put off for as long as humanly possible. It comes under the umbrella of unappealing tasks like cleaning the oven or fridge, with lots of different sections and tricky-to-access surfaces.

There’ll most definitely be an unreasonable number of crumbs, and once we’ve removed the little tray and put the contents in the bin, we’d often rather just put it back and forget about it. However, it doesn’t have to be a horrific task.

One smart cleaning lover has revealed her handy trick for removing those brown burn marks from the top, and all you need is a tube of toothpaste and a toothbrush. This method could mean a gleaming toaster is achieved with just a few minutes and a bit of scrubbing.

Before

Image credit: Tricia Hamill

Tricia Hamill explained that she used a toothbrush and some Colgate toothpaste to rub away at the dark brown marks on the top of her stainless steel toaster.

Posting on Facebook group Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks, she shared some before-and-after photos of her toaster, captioning it, ‘The things we do during lockdown’. She said she rubbed the toothpaste on and then left it to dry for five minutes. After that she got a wet toothbrush to scrub it off.

The end result is a shiny toaster that looks as good as new. Tricia’s Facebook post has now received hundreds of likes and comments, with other cleaning fans remarking on the unconventional hack.

‘Oh my goodness, this looks amazing!’ one wrote.

‘Very impressive,’ said another.

‘I use it on silver jewellery,’ a third commented.

After

Image credit: Tricia Hamill

Some said they used The Pink Stuff and a Scrub Daddy cleaning sponge for the same job, as this also works really well for removing tough stains.

Will you be trying this cleaning hack?