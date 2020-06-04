We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scrubbing a shiny surface with foil might seem like a fast-track to multiple scratches. However, this Pink Stuff foil cleaning tip is the lastest hack dazzling Facebook.

The Pink Stuff has already established a cult cleaning following as one of Mrs Hinch’s favourite cleaning products. The cleaning paste is designed to be used all over the kitchen on cooker tops, furniture, sinks and saucepans.

However, the Hinchers on Facebook have discovered a hack to make their pots of The Pink Stuff work even harder. If you want to get a cooker sparkling again or a baking dish looking like new the secret is to use it with foil.

The Pink Stuff foil cleaning tip

One keen Hincher, Kylie Sullivan, shared The Pink Stuff foil cleaning tip on The Facebook group Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips. Kylie posted a photo of her cooker before and after trying the foil tip. Fans couldn’t believe the difference.

‘Someone put up [a post] the other day about using pink stuff with rolled up foil to clean these… well wow & this was just a quick go to see if it worked!’ wrote Kylie in the post.

The post clocked up 1.6K likes and458 comments. The hack has been dubbed cleaning ‘sorcery’.

Since the hack first appeared on the Mrs Hinch Cleaning tips group it has been used to get toasters sparkling again. Even a lasagne dish was list look brand new after decades of use.

If you want to have a go at trying the tip at home you will need a pot of The Pink Stuff and a roll of foil.

Roll up a ball of foil and dip it into a tub of The Pink Stuff. Rub it straight onto the surface you want to clean for a few seconds until it is covered in the paste.

Remove the paste with a damp cloth. Then dry and buff with a microfibre cloth.

You might want to grab some sunglasses at this point to fully behold the dazzling finished result.

Will you be trying this hack at home?