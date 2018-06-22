Check out this stunning Manor Farm Yard property in Surrey

You’ve probably 'herd' about this converted barn – it could be yours, but for how much?

Let us introduce you to Manor Farm Yard, an impressive family home in Richmond. It’s currently on the market with Savills, for £3.25 million. It boasts an unusual history, because this property was originally a barn… in North Yorkshire.

That’s right, you read correctly. A barn in North Yorkshire! Talk about bringing a whole new meaning to moving house!

It was painstakingly reconstructed down to the last brick and beam at its current location and recently underwent a renovation. It boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two living rooms.

The stunning exterior

This property is impressive from the outset and we can’t wait to look inside. There’s the added bonus of gated parking next to the entrance of the property to give you that peace of mind. Unfortunately, we don’t think the Fiat 500 is included!

The impressive open-plan kitchen and living space

This beautiful open-plan kitchen and living space is definitely the cream of the crop. The high ceilings and wooden beams combo are a striking focal point in the room, creating a rustic countryside look.

With so much space, it’s perfect for entertaining or a chilled family night in!

The bedroom

This bedroom is a fabulous space. The white walls and high ceiling give it a really fresh feel, while the wooden furnishings add a modern touch. Are we sensing a nautical theme? We’ve got a ‘Crush’ on this room thanks to that cute turtle – it definitely makes us want to shell out on this property!

The bathroom

We can just imagine the bubble baths galore in this fabulous tub! The neutral look to this bathroom keeps it bright and contemporary, complete with cutting edge fixtures and fittings.

You’ll either love it or hate it that the garden is directly adjacent but we think it’s perfect if you’re entertaining and need to make a quick exit!

The exterior

Manor Farm Yard’s garden is the perfect size for gatherings with a small patio and an ample seating area.

And all this could be yours for a cool… £3.25 million. Unfortunately it’s slightly (okay, hugely) out of our price point but if you can live the dream for us, please do!

You’ll be Surrey to miss out!

