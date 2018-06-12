We’re taking it back to the old school with this quirky conversion

Take a tour around this light and spacious Grade-II listed converted old school house

Would you consider going back to school? You might if the school in question was this immaculately-presented converted old school house in Kent. The Grade-II listed former Victorian school is currently on the market with Savills, for £1.25 million.

The property was originally built in 1852 as the local village school. It was converted for residential use back in 2014.

Take a look at this quirky conversion: Can a renovated court house make a fun family home? You be the judge…

As a home the property offers substantial and characterful accommodation in the heart of the desirable village of Frant, Tunbridge Wells. The versatile family home comprises four en-suite bedrooms, contemporary open-plan kitchen/ living area and a cinema room.

The old school exterior

The charming village of Frant, in Tunbridge Wells, complete with village green and cricket pitch as its focal point is the ideal setting for this converted old school house

The quirky property offers generous family accommodation. Many of the original features remain to create a family home packed with personality.

The impressive open-plan kitchen

The contemporary kitchen feels very sleek with extensive modern fixtures – just look at that extractor fan!

At the other end of the open-plan kitchen sits this remarkable living space. The incredibly high ceiling creates a feeling of infinite space. The room accommodates a generous seating area and a pool table – the perfect spot for entertaining.

The bedrooms

Thanks to the pitched ceiling the master bedroom happily accommodates a statement four poster bed, without it feeling imposing on the space.

Complete with a private en-suite the light and airy room provides plenty of room to give a teen a space of their own. We love the blackboard paint on the door – great place to chalk up daily reminders!

The family bathroom feels spacious and airy thanks to the large window provide an abundance of natural light. A simple glass panel shower screen helps creates the illusion of space.

The cinema room

Video Of The Week

Who wouldn’t want a cinema room in their own home? This family-friendly room is ideal for hosting movie nights.

The garden features a smart paved area with ample seating arrangements.

This home proves you’re never too old to go back to school.