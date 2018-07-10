Step inside Trafalgar House, a home as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside

Situated on the edge of the picturesque and popular village of Heighington, County Durham, Trafalgar House is a stunning Grade-II listed family home. It’s currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1.15 million.

The house was originally commissioned for Captain William Pryce Cumby, the heroic commander of HMS Bellerophon during the battle of Trafalgar. Thus earning its grand name, Trafalgar House.

The five bedroom property has been extensively renovated over the years, retaining many original period features to create a charming family home.

The classic stone Georgian exterior creates a picture-perfect house. The large floor to ceiling sash windows are one of the original period features to remain.

The kitchen

There are kitchens, and then there are kitchens! What more can you say other than WOW to this one! The vast space, the glass lantern roof and the entire wall of windows make this the kitchen of dreams.

The kitchen feels classic with white painted units and a ceramic tiled flooring, which incidentally is heated underfoot. Cooking in this kitchen could never be a chore.

The living room

This grand living room feels welcoming and inviting, with generous plush sofas. The wood burning stove and mantelpiece create a pleasant focal point in this room – rather than the TV!

The spacious bedroom is dreamy. The ceiling rose adds a delightful decorative touch, enhancing the chandelier.

The main bathroom

A free-standing bath takes pride of place in the bathroom. The sage green walls are complimented by the green mosaic tiles and green counter top.

The glorious grounds

French doors in the kitchen lead out onto a quaint courtyard – ideal for summer soirees.

The grounds surrounding the house resemble a beautiful bluebell wood.

The £1.15Million price tag seems like a fair price to pay for the kitchen of our dreams?!