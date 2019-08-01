Join us to explore picture perfect Van Buren Cottage. The attractive cottage, encased in cascading wisteria, is an impressive home where country charm meets city chic.

You’d be forgiven for placing this handsome home in the heart of the countryside. When in fact it’s located in leafy Barnes, South West London.

Van Buren Cottage is an exquisite house boasting six bedrooms, open-plan living and beautiful gardens.

The period property has undergone a programme of extension and modernisation in recent years – with highly impressive results. Come see for yourself…

Van Buren Cottage exterior

The extended period cottage sits on a delightful plot overlooking Barnes Common. The mint condition brick exterior is all the more attractive thanks to a coverage of dreamy wisteria.

Open-plan kitchen

The majority of the downstairs is an excellent mix of open-plan living accommodation. Spacious kitchen and living areas are clearly zoned, but very much at one.

This thoughtful space opens out on to the garden, thanks to glass doors across the back of the house.

A space made for entertaining guests. Flooded with natural light and sunshine by day, thanks to the sizeable skylight. The perfect spot for star gazing of an evening.

Living room

This more formal living room resides at the front of the house. With the remainder of the ground floor being open-plan, it’s nice to reserve one area exclusively for formal entertaining.

Bedroom

One of six, this room demonstrates how inviting the bedrooms are. All decorated in serene neutrals and furnished for comfort and relaxation.

Bathroom

Floating units and sleek modern materials help to make the bathroom feel contemporary and sophisticated.

The garden view

A rear view shows the extent of the modern renovations. A spectacular glass and metal structure scales the back of the house, mixing traditional brick with contemporary materials. This extension seamlessly blends the indoors and out.

This desirable home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £6.5million.

Is a country house in the city the best of both worlds?