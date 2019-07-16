Take a look around this idyllic country house in Oxfordshire

Welcome to Scotland House, a Grade II-listed detached village house situated on the outskirts of the village of Banbury, in Oxfordshire.

The 9-bed house dates back to the 17th Century. While being respectful of the heritage, the owners have undertaken extensive refurbishments to bring Scotland House into the 21st century.

Preserving a wealth of period features has helped to retain a great deal of its traditional charm. These include open fireplaces, exposed timbers and attractive sash windows.

Step inside, to see for yourself, how this period property’s been thoughtfully updated for modern living.

Exterior

Scotland House is built of local ironstone for the main part. As part of the renovations a later brick extension was added to the rear beneath, a part tile and part reconstituted Stonesfield slate roof.

The exterior has all the much-loved hallmarks of a higgledy-piggledy country house.

Kitchen

The kitchen has a modern country feel. Simple with classic cream units and farmhouse-style flagstone flooring.it features the icons of every country kitchen – an AGA and a butlers sink.

Living room

The living room has a beautifully modern country. A neutral colour palette helps to keep the space from feeling restrictive despite a low ceiling height. Here we see the original beams incorporated into the look and feel of the room, adding further rustic charm.

Dining room

Bedroom

The garden

The garden to accompany this property is everything you could wish for, from a property of such charm. Plenty of zoned areas are dedicated to making the most of the outdoor space.

From the perfect paved area for a dining table to the edged flower beds surrounding it, this is one well thought-out garden.

A walled garden is the quintessential country gardeners dream.

This stunning property is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £2.75million.

Enjoy!