Who doesn’t love wood flooring? It’s modern and stylish and suits all types of homes, yet all too often it comes with a high price tag attached, and can be easily scuffed or scratched. Muddy paws, pushchairs, scooters or even high heels can take their toll, which is obviously not ideal in a busy household with kids, pets or guests.

SPC flooring is stepping up to offer an exciting (and affordable) alternative to timber. SPC is a clever new type of luxury vinyl flooring that’s both super strong and stylish, ticking all the boxes when it comes to good looks and practicality. It’s designed to look exactly like beautiful timber planks and parquet, but it’s actually made from a Stone Plastic Composite (hence the name). This means it’s tougher on the surface than real wood, yet softer underfoot than standard vinyl.

Where can I use SPC flooring?

Scratch, stain and water resistant, SPC is suitable for moisture prone areas, such as bathrooms and kitchens (unlike some real woods) as well as living areas and hallways. So whether it’s little ones who like to splash in the bath, a partner who leaves soggy footprints after a shower, or friends who are liable to spill their Sauvignon, SPC can withstand the onslaught, and stay looking good.

This means it can be laid throughout your home, from one room to another, for a stylish and sophisticated scheme, that’s easy to maintain.

Made with the latest technology, the core of the floor includes limestone, which is what makes it so strong and stable, while underpad layers boost the comfort factor. The 4mm thickness of the flooring also offers some sound absorbency, so it’s great for apartments and busy households where there’s lots going on.

Choose a style to suit your space

There’s a wide variety of timber styles too, from the pale grey tones of Birch and Spruce to the honey hues of Traditional Oak, and the richer warmth of Weathered Ash and Port Oak. Can’t decide? Order six samples for free, and see what looks best. Whatever your taste errs towards – traditional, country or modern – there’s a style to suit your home.

SPC comes in wood-effect planks, which click together, so it’s simple to fit. In fact it’s so simple, with some basic tools, you could do it yourself and save a bundle on installation costs (often more expensive than the floor itself). What’s more it comes with a 20-year guarantee. What’s not to love?

SPC Flooring, from £19.99 per sq m, Stories Flooring