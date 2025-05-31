We've all been there - you move into a new house and the kitchen tiles aren't quite to your taste. A kitchen renovation isn't in the budget, so what's the alternative? In recent years, peel-and-stick tiles have risen in popularity, allowing you to revamp a splashback on a budget, but do they last?

Kitchens are busy spaces full of cooking fumes, splashes and spills and high heat, so choosing hard-wearing materials is always essential. Kitchen tile ideas are popular not only for the plethora of options when it comes to colour and pattern but also for the practicality of being wipe clean and long-lasting.

So, do peel-and-stick splashback tiles offer the same durability? I asked homeowners who have put them to the test whether peel-and-stick tiles are style over substance or the next great budget kitchen idea.

B&Q peel and stick self-adhesive wall tile stickers will work in kitchens and bathrooms (Image credit: B&Q)

Do peel and stick splashback tiles last?

Peel-and-stick tiles are still a relatively new feature, which makes it tricky to know whether they're worth trying out in your kitchen or if it's better to just stick with what you've already got.

If you want to give your kitchen a refresh without spending too much, a kitchen splashback idea is one of the easiest areas to target. Whether it's to cover up an existing tile that isn't to your taste or to give a blank wall a style injection, it will have a big impact on the rest of your space.

But are they long-lasting? You don't want to go through the faff of DIY if your hard work won't stand up to the test, which is why we've asked homeowners who have tried it out themselves.

Kate used the Quadrostyle Maximus Wall Tile and Furniture Vinyl Stickers from B&Q to create this bold, colourful design. (Image credit: Kate Moorhouse)

'I've been really impressed with the wear and tear. I applied these at the start of March, and they are still exactly the same a few months later. Time will tell if they remain that way,' explains Kate Moorhouse, interiors creator at @my_littlewood_home.

'I wasn't expecting it to last as well as it has, but I use bleach and kitchen cleaner sprays on it, cook on the hob and there's no bubbles and no peeling. Colour hasn't faded either so I think for a quick and easy update this is a great option!' Kate adds.

As with any design feature, taking good care of it is key to prolonging the life span. Gentle cleaning on a regular basis will ensure that it stays in tip top condition. Proper application is also key to ensuring peel and stick splashback tiles last, so these are some tips on how to apply them.

How to apply peel and stick splashback tiles

Kate explains how she used 2 and a half packs of the Quadrostyle Maximus Wall Tile and Furniture Vinyl Stickers from B&Q for her small splashback area, putting the cost of peel and stick tiles at £45. A small price for a big impact.

'To check I had the right amount I measured the splashback and worked out how many 15cm tiles would be needed to cover it. I then cleaned the splashback to remove any grease and dust from the metal. I found old-fashioned kitchen cleaner did the job,' Kate explains.

'The tiles stuck really easily, I used a card to remove any bubbles but didn't need it much. They unpeel and stick back down if you put them in the wrong place too. I built up the tiles working from the middle up and checked the spirit level each time across all the sides, then trimmed the top tiles and tucked the edges under the extractor fan for a clean finish,' she adds.

Get the look with these pink peel and stick metro tiles from Amazon. (Image credit: Ellie Mac/@haveyouseentheirhouse)

Ellie Mac, interiors creator at @haveyouseentheirhouse, whose kitchen is pictured above, also decided to opt for peel and stick splashback tiles when undergoing her 1930's kitchen renovation project.

'We had a new Wren kitchen put into our 1930’s renovation project, and I couldn’t quite decide what colour tiles to go for alongside the cashmere cabinets,' Ellie says.

'The ones I liked the look of were quite expensive, and I didn’t want to commit to them without trying the colour out first. That’s when I stumbled upon the pink peel & stick tiles that were really similar to the style I had my eye on. I didn’t have high hopes for these peel and stick tiles as they were so cheap, but thought it worth a try before spending hundreds,' she continues.

'I was able to put them up in under two hours, with just a Stanley knife to cut them down to size. The application was a breeze, I was so surprised! We’re now over a year on, and they’re just as perfect as the day they went on. The desire to replace them with real tiles hasn’t even crossed my mind - because you’d genuinely never even know these weren’t real tiles.'

Not only do peel and stick splashback tiles appear to last, but they're also a relatively easy DIY project. Not to mention they're affordable, allowing you to make an update to your kitchen without needing a big budget. Will you try out peel and stick splashback tiles in your kitchen?