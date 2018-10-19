This problem-solving Wilko baking tray and cake tin range is the easiest ever to store

By

All fired up from watching GBBO? this new Wilko baking range will ensure that you're ready for anything.

Anyone who has ever triggered an avalanche of loaf, muffin and cake tins on opening the kitchen cupboard will understand the appeal of stackable bakeware. And that is exactly what Wilko are offering with its latest collection.

No more fumbling around for the flour sifter or rolling pin, as those kitchen shelves will be the very picture of harmony and organisation.

Using customer feedback to get a sense of baking-related gripes and grievances, the high-street chain has designed a complete range of tins for everything from Yorkshire puddings to pizzas.

Priced at from £2 per piece (and with a five year guarantee), you could buy the entire set without breaking a sweat (no rhyme intended). Stacked neatly in all its glory, the new bakeware collection also features a non-stick finish, making these tins pleasingly easy to clean, post-sponge.

Buy now: Sandwich Tin 20cm Gauge £2.50, Wilko

Buy now: Square Cake Tin 23cm Gauge £4, Wilko

You won’t need to jostle your Victoria sponge out of this 10″ Springform cake tin – it comes with a loose bottom. Although not available online yet, you can find this one in store. Alternatively, the fixed-base version is slightly less, at just £5.

Buy now: Fixed Based Cake Tin 20cm Gauge, £5, Wilko

Square, rectangular, round – the range comes in every shape and size. Almost all of the pieces feature a generous lip, for easier handling – plus they’re dishwasher safe. They’re so darn practical.

Buy now: Pizza tray (31cm), £2, Wilko

The collection was released to coincide with National Baking Week (15th-21st October), and, of course, it arrives in the midst of GBBO fever, as the Semi Final descends upon us (Patisserie Week, in case you needed a reminder).

Wilko has also designed a sleek ceramic ‘oven to table’ range that is just perfect for those casseroles, lasagnes and pies. So what are you waiting for? Head online or in store now and get cooking.

